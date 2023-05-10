Beyoncé’s “Renaissance Tour”: How to Get Last-Minute Tickets

Beyoncé will hit the road in 2023 to tour in support of her transformative three-act Renaissance project.

Grab tickets here, and read on for more details including how to score last-minute deals.

How Can I Get Last-Minute Tickets for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance Tour”?

Tickets to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance Tour” are sold out via Ticketmaster. However, tickets are available via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

What Is Beyoncé’s Next Tour?

Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, “The Renaissance World Tour” kicks off on May 10th, 2023, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, making stops throughout the UK/Europe in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more. The tour then continues across North America with shows in Toronto, Philadelphia, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and more. Check out the full schedule below.

The tour will mark Beyoncé’s first full-length tour since the “On the Run II Tour” with Jay-Z in 2018. More recently, she sang “Be Alive” at the 2022 Academy Awards, and performed a concert in Dubai in January 2023.

Who Is Opening for Beyoncé on Tour?

As of now, this information is still to be determined.

What Are Beyoncé’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Beyoncé’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

Beyoncé 2023 Tour Dates:

05/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena (Tix)

05/14 – Brussels, BE @ Baudoin Stadium (Tix)

05/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium (Tix)

05/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield (Tix)

05/23 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light (Tix)

05/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France (Tix)

05/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur (Tix)

05/30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur (Tix)

06/02 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur (Tix)

06/06 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium (Tix)

06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium (Tix)

06/11 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Velodrome (Tix)

06/15 – Cologne, DE @ Rheinenergiestadion (Tix)

06/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena (Tix)

06/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena (Tix)

06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion (Tix)

06/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park (Tix)

06/27 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Nardowy (Tix)

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (Tix)

07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (Tix)

07/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (Tix)

07/15 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (Tix)

07/17 – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium (Tix)

07/20 – Minneapolis, MN Huntington Bank Stadium (Tix)

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (Tix)

07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (Tix)

07/26 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field (Tix)

07/29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Tix)

07/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Tix)

08/01 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Tix)

08/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Stadium (Tix)

08/05 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field (Tix)

08/06 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field (Tix)

08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium (Tix)

08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium (Tix)

08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium (Tix)

08/16 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (Tix)

08/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium (Tix)

08/21 – St Louis, MO @ Dome at America’s Center (Tix)

08/24 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium (Tix)

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (Tix)

08/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium (Tix)

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Tix)

09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Tix)

09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place (Tix)

09/13 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field (Tix)

09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium (Tix)

09/21 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium (Tix)

09/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (Tix)

09/24 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (Tix)

09/27 – New Orleans @ Caesars Superdome (Tix)