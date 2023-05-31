Menu
How to Get Tickets for Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw 2023

Returning to Dodger Stadium after a four-year hiatus

Tyler, the Creator, photo by Amy Price
May 31, 2023 | 2:50pm ET

    Tyler, the Creator has announced the 2023 return of his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival after a four-year hiatus, and tickets for the Los Angeles event are sure to be a hot seller.

    Learn more about the festival and how to buy tickets below.

    What Is Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival?

    Curated by rapper Tyler, the Creator, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is a combination music festival and carnival that was first held in Fall 2012 as a one-day event. The 2023 installment will take over Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 11th and 12th.

    The 2019 edition featured performances from Solange, A$AP Rocky, Brockhampton, and Drake — though the latter artist was booed off stage by attendees who were expecting Frank Ocean.

    Who Is Headlining Camp Flog Gnaw in 2023?

    The lineup for Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 has yet to be announced, but Tyler, the Creator has served as a headliner every year in its existence.

    Who Else Is Playing at Camp Flog Gnaw in 2023?

    Stay tuned for the festival lineup when it’s announced.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Camp Flog Gnaw?

    Registration for Camp Flog Gnaw passes is ongoing via the festival’s website. Once it’s closed, a limited number of advance sale passes will be available beginning Friday, June 2nd at 12:00 p.m. PDT.

    The advance offerings start with GA passes for $335, but also include VIP for $595 and Super VIP for $1,495. Carnival rides are included with the purchase of all passes, but game tickets will require a pass sold separately. See more information here.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

