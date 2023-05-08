Menu
How to Get Tickets to Carin León’s 2023 Tour

The "Colmillo de Leche" tour supports his new album of the same name

Carin León (photo via Instagram)
May 8, 2023 | 2:35pm ET

    Carin León has unveiled the “Colmillo de Leche” tour, and tickets will grant fans to the first performances following the release of the breakout Regional Mexican artist’s new album, Colmillo de Leche, on May 18th.

    Find tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Carin León’s Next Tour?

    The “Colmillo de Leche” arena tour launches in Rosemont, Illinois on August 10th, followed by dates in Minneapolis, Denver, and Salt Lake City. Carin León will play seven shows in Texas throughout August and September including Dallas, Houston, Austin, and El Paso, along with stops in-between to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Kansas City, and more.

    The “No Es Por Acá” singer performs at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on September 28th, then hosts three nights in Florida between Jacksonville, Orlando, and Miami. He’ll head back up the East Coast to Boston; Newark, New Jersey; and Baltimore before closing the “Colmillo de Leche” in Charlotte, North Carolina on October 8th.

    Who Is Opening for Carin León on Tour?

    No opening act has been specified yet to join Carin León on his 2023 North American “Colmillo de Leche” tour. If the spot remains open, perhaps we could suggest former “Fancy Like” collaborator, Walker Hayes?

    How Can I Get Tickets for Carin León’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to Carin León’s “Colmillo de Leche” tour will first go up for grabs via artist pre-sale on Tuesday, May 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Ticketmaster pre-sale follows on Wednesday, May 10th at 12:00 p.m. local time (using access code ICONIC).

    General public access will open on Thursday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, you can check for seats and deals to all of Carin León’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Carin León’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Carin León’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

    Carin León 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
    05/20 – Hermosillo, MX @ Palenque ExpoGan
    05/21 – Hermosillo, MX @ Palenque ExpoGan
    05/26 – Monterrey, MX @ Domo Care
    05/27 – Monterrey, MX @ Domo Care
    06/02 – Mexicali, MX @ Estadio Nido de los Águilas
    08/10 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    08/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    08/17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    08/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    08/20 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
    08/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    08/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    08/31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    09/01 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    09/02 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    09/07 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    09/08 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    09/10 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
    09/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    09/17 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
    09/22 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    09/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    09/24 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
    09/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    09/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
    09/30 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    10/01 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
    10/05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    10/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    10/07 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    10/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

