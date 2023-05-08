How to Get Tickets to Carin León’s 2023 Tour

Carin León has unveiled the “Colmillo de Leche” tour, and tickets will grant fans to the first performances following the release of the breakout Regional Mexican artist’s new album, Colmillo de Leche, on May 18th.

Find tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Carin León’s Next Tour?

The “Colmillo de Leche” arena tour launches in Rosemont, Illinois on August 10th, followed by dates in Minneapolis, Denver, and Salt Lake City. Carin León will play seven shows in Texas throughout August and September including Dallas, Houston, Austin, and El Paso, along with stops in-between to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Kansas City, and more.

The “No Es Por Acá” singer performs at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on September 28th, then hosts three nights in Florida between Jacksonville, Orlando, and Miami. He’ll head back up the East Coast to Boston; Newark, New Jersey; and Baltimore before closing the “Colmillo de Leche” in Charlotte, North Carolina on October 8th.

Who Is Opening for Carin León on Tour?

No opening act has been specified yet to join Carin León on his 2023 North American “Colmillo de Leche” tour. If the spot remains open, perhaps we could suggest former “Fancy Like” collaborator, Walker Hayes?

How Can I Get Tickets for Carin León’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to Carin León’s “Colmillo de Leche” tour will first go up for grabs via artist pre-sale on Tuesday, May 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Ticketmaster pre-sale follows on Wednesday, May 10th at 12:00 p.m. local time (using access code ICONIC).

General public access will open on Thursday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, you can check for seats and deals to all of Carin León’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Carin León’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Carin León’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

Carin León 2023 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

05/20 – Hermosillo, MX @ Palenque ExpoGan

05/21 – Hermosillo, MX @ Palenque ExpoGan

05/26 – Monterrey, MX @ Domo Care

05/27 – Monterrey, MX @ Domo Care

06/02 – Mexicali, MX @ Estadio Nido de los Águilas

08/10 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

08/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

08/20 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

08/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/01 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

09/02 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

09/07 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

09/08 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

09/10 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

09/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/17 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

09/22 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

09/24 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

09/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

09/30 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/01 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/07 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center