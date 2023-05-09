How to Get Tickets to Chicago’s 2023 Tour

Chicago have packed their tour schedule through the end of 2023, and tickets for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s upcoming dates are already up for grabs.
What Is Chicago’s Next Tour?
Celebrating 56 consecutive years of near-constant touring in 2023, Chicago have already put a good deal of mileage in their rearview this year, but they’ll continue on the road in May with stops to Milwaukee, Nashville, Kansas City, and more. The band moves into June with additional Midwest dates including Springfield, Illinois and Toledo, Ohio before heading east for four nights across New York and one-off shows in New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. They’ll play a handful of dates in July between New Hampshire, Ohio, and Michigan, then break for a month.
Chicago resumes in Colorado Springs on August 10th, followed by multiple performances in Arizona and California running to the end of the month. They open September in Puyallup, Washington, then head to Texas for three shows between Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Sugar Land. After two nights in Biloxi, Mississippi, the group plays Knoxville, Atlanta, and more to close out September.
In October, Chicago will host four Florida shows between Daytona Beach, Hollywood, Tallahassee, and Clearwater. At the moment, their last scheduled concert for 2023 will take place in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on November 11th, but you check for any new dates throughout the year via Ticketmaster.
Who Is Opening for Chicago on Tour?
With 38 albums under their belt, including 2022’s Born for This Moment, it’s tough to image that Chicago would have enough time to cover the breadth of their hits-filled catalogue while sharing the stage with an opening act. Come to think of it, that task seems nearly impossible even with the band’s current solo billing.
How Can I Get Tickets for Chicago’s 2023 Tour?
Tickets to all of Chicago's announced 2023 tour dates are available now.
What Are Chicago’s 2023 Tour Dates?
Chicago 2023 Tour Dates:
05/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
05/10 – La Crosse, WI @ La Crosse Center
05/12 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
05/13 – Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena
05/16 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
05/17 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
05/19 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center
05/20 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
05/21 – Moorehead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts – Bluestem Amphitheater
05/23 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
05/25 – Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium – Iowa State Center
05/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
05/27 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
06/16 – Evansville, IN @ The Old National Events Plaza
06/17 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center
06/18 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
06/20 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
06/21 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
06/23 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury
06/24 – Farmingville, NY @ Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill
06/25 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
06/27 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
06/29 – Stamford, CT @ The Palace Theatre Stamford
06/30 – Springfield, MA @ MGM Springfield
07/01 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
07/07 – Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival
07/08 – Bay Harbor, MI @ Great Lakes Center for the Arts
08/10 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
08/11 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
08/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
08/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
08/16 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
08/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/20 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Pacific Amphitheatre
08/22 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
08/23 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
08/25 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
08/26 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley
08/29 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
08/30 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
09/01 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair Events Center
09/02 – Toppenish, WA @ Legends Casino Event Center
09/03 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
09/14 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino – Margaritaville
09/15 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino
09/16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Memorial Center
09/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
09/20 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
09/22 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre
09/23 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre
09/25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
09/26 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
09/28 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
09/29 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
10/03 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Peabody Auditorium
10/04 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
10/06 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
10/07 – Clearwater, FL @ The Sound
11/11 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center