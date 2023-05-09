Menu
How to Get Tickets to Chicago’s 2023 Tour

The ongoing North American trek stretches to November

Chicago, photo by WLPearce
May 9, 2023 | 3:47pm ET

    Chicago have packed their tour schedule through the end of 2023, and tickets for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s upcoming dates are already up for grabs.

    Find seats here, and read on for the full breakdown of dates and ticket details.

    What Is Chicago’s Next Tour?

    Celebrating 56 consecutive years of near-constant touring in 2023, Chicago have already put a good deal of mileage in their rearview this year, but they’ll continue on the road in May with stops to Milwaukee, Nashville, Kansas City, and more. The band moves into June with additional Midwest dates including Springfield, Illinois and Toledo, Ohio before heading east for four nights across New York and one-off shows in New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. They’ll play a handful of dates in July between New Hampshire, Ohio, and Michigan, then break for a month.

    Chicago resumes in Colorado Springs on August 10th, followed by multiple performances in Arizona and California running to the end of the month. They open September in Puyallup, Washington, then head to Texas for three shows between Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Sugar Land. After two nights in Biloxi, Mississippi, the group plays Knoxville, Atlanta, and more to close out September.

    In October, Chicago will host four Florida shows between Daytona Beach, Hollywood, Tallahassee, and Clearwater. At the moment, their last scheduled concert for 2023 will take place in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on November 11th, but you check for any new dates throughout the year via Ticketmaster.

    Who Is Opening for Chicago on Tour?

    With 38 albums under their belt, including 2022’s Born for This Moment, it’s tough to image that Chicago would have enough time to cover the breadth of their hits-filled catalogue while sharing the stage with an opening act. Come to think of it, that task seems nearly impossible even with the band’s current solo billing.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Chicago’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to all of Chicago’s announced 2023 tour dates are available now. Check for seats and deals to all of the Grammy-winning group’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Chicago’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Chicago’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

    Chicago 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
    05/10 – La Crosse, WI @ La Crosse Center
    05/12 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
    05/13 – Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena
    05/16 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
    05/17 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
    05/19 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center
    05/20 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
    05/21 – Moorehead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts – Bluestem Amphitheater
    05/23 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
    05/25 – Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium – Iowa State Center
    05/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
    05/27 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
    06/16 – Evansville, IN @ The Old National Events Plaza
    06/17 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center
    06/18 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
    06/20 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
    06/21 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
    06/23 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury
    06/24 – Farmingville, NY @ Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill
    06/25 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
    06/27 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
    06/29 – Stamford, CT @ The Palace Theatre Stamford
    06/30 – Springfield, MA @ MGM Springfield
    07/01 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    07/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
    07/07 – Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival
    07/08 – Bay Harbor, MI @ Great Lakes Center for the Arts
    08/10 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
    08/11 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
    08/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
    08/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
    08/16 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
    08/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
    08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    08/20 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Pacific Amphitheatre
    08/22 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
    08/23 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
    08/25 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
    08/26 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley
    08/29 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
    08/30 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
    09/01 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair Events Center
    09/02 – Toppenish, WA @ Legends Casino Event Center
    09/03 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
    09/14 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino – Margaritaville
    09/15 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino
    09/16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Memorial Center
    09/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    09/20 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
    09/22 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre
    09/23 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre
    09/25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
    09/26 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
    09/28 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
    09/29 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
    09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    10/03 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Peabody Auditorium
    10/04 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    10/06 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
    10/07 – Clearwater, FL @ The Sound
    11/11 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

