How to Get Tickets to Chicago’s 2023 Tour

Chicago have packed their tour schedule through the end of 2023, and tickets for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s upcoming dates are already up for grabs.

Find seats here, and read on for the full breakdown of dates and ticket details.

What Is Chicago’s Next Tour?

Celebrating 56 consecutive years of near-constant touring in 2023, Chicago have already put a good deal of mileage in their rearview this year, but they’ll continue on the road in May with stops to Milwaukee, Nashville, Kansas City, and more. The band moves into June with additional Midwest dates including Springfield, Illinois and Toledo, Ohio before heading east for four nights across New York and one-off shows in New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. They’ll play a handful of dates in July between New Hampshire, Ohio, and Michigan, then break for a month.

Chicago resumes in Colorado Springs on August 10th, followed by multiple performances in Arizona and California running to the end of the month. They open September in Puyallup, Washington, then head to Texas for three shows between Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Sugar Land. After two nights in Biloxi, Mississippi, the group plays Knoxville, Atlanta, and more to close out September.

In October, Chicago will host four Florida shows between Daytona Beach, Hollywood, Tallahassee, and Clearwater. At the moment, their last scheduled concert for 2023 will take place in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on November 11th, but you check for any new dates throughout the year via Ticketmaster.

Who Is Opening for Chicago on Tour?

With 38 albums under their belt, including 2022’s Born for This Moment, it’s tough to image that Chicago would have enough time to cover the breadth of their hits-filled catalogue while sharing the stage with an opening act. Come to think of it, that task seems nearly impossible even with the band’s current solo billing.

How Can I Get Tickets for Chicago’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to all of Chicago’s announced 2023 tour dates are available now. Check for seats and deals to all of the Grammy-winning group’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Chicago’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Chicago’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

Chicago 2023 Tour Dates:

05/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

05/10 – La Crosse, WI @ La Crosse Center

05/12 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

05/13 – Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena

05/16 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

05/17 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

05/19 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center

05/20 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

05/21 – Moorehead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts – Bluestem Amphitheater

05/23 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

05/25 – Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium – Iowa State Center

05/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

05/27 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

06/16 – Evansville, IN @ The Old National Events Plaza

06/17 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center

06/18 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

06/20 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

06/21 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

06/23 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury

06/24 – Farmingville, NY @ Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill

06/25 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

06/27 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

06/29 – Stamford, CT @ The Palace Theatre Stamford

06/30 – Springfield, MA @ MGM Springfield

07/01 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

07/07 – Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival

07/08 – Bay Harbor, MI @ Great Lakes Center for the Arts

08/10 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

08/11 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

08/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

08/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

08/16 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

08/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/20 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Pacific Amphitheatre

08/22 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

08/23 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

08/25 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

08/26 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley

08/29 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

08/30 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

09/01 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair Events Center

09/02 – Toppenish, WA @ Legends Casino Event Center

09/03 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

09/14 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino – Margaritaville

09/15 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino

09/16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Memorial Center

09/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

09/20 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

09/22 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

09/23 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

09/25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

09/26 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

09/28 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

09/29 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

10/03 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Peabody Auditorium

10/04 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10/06 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

10/07 – Clearwater, FL @ The Sound

11/11 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center