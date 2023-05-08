Menu
How to Get Tickets to Christian Nodal’s 2023 Tour

"Foraji2 Tour 2023" runs into November

Christian Nodal (photo via Instagram)
May 8, 2023 | 5:38pm ET

    Christian Nodal has revealed dates for his upcoming “Foraji2 Tour 2023,” and tickets to the 31-date US trek are arriving imminently.

    “Being on stage and sharing my music with fans is where I feel the most myself,” the innovative Regional Mexican artist shared in a statement. “I can’t wait to be with my fans to show them this new show that will have many surprises and of course, a lot of great music that celebrates Mexican culture in the way that it deserves.”

    Find tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Christian Nodal’s Next Tour?

    “Foraji2 Tour 2023” kicks off at Anaheim’s Honda Center on August 25th. Nodal will then wrap the month in New Orleans, followed by stops to Chicago and Indianapolis in early September. After two weeks’ break, the creator of the “mariacheño” genre — a mix of mariachi and norteño music — resumes with four nights in Texas between Houston, Laredo, Austin, and Fort Worth and four more California shows in Bakersfield, Fresno, Sacramento, and Oakland.

    After a visit to Atlanta on October 5th, Nodal hosts two Florida concerts in Tampa and Miami, then heads west via Denver, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The perennial Grammy nominee launches the tour’s last West Coast trip with a headlining performance at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on October 15th, followed by dates in Seattle, Portland, San Diego. In November, he jets to the opposite end of the country for a final run hitting Boston, New York, and more. The “Foraji2 Tour 2023” concludes in Reading, Pennsylvania on November 12th.

    Who Is Opening for Christian Nodal on Tour?

    No opener or supporting act has been announced at this time to accompany Christian Nodal on his “Foraji2 Tour 2023.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Christian Nodal’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to Christian Nodal’s “Foraji2 Tour 2023” will be first available to Amazon Music users, who can access an exclusive pre-sale code on the app from Wednesday, May 10th to Saturday, May 13th. Pre-sales for Platinum seating and VIP packages will open on the same day.

    General public on-sale begins on Saturday, May 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, you can check for seats and deals to all of Christian Nodal’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Christian Nodal’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Christian Nodal’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

    Christian Nodal 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/20 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
    05/24 – Chihuahua, MX @ Palenque Santa Rita – Poliforum de Chihuahua
    05/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
    06/30 – San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán
    07/01 – Guatemala City, GT @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá
    08/25 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    08/26 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    08/27 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena (Gila River)
    08/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    09/02 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
    09/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    09/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/22 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
    09/23 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center
    09/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    09/28 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
    09/29 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
    09/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    10/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South District
    10/06 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    10/07 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
    10/12 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater
    10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
    10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
    10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater
    10/19 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    10/21 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
    10/22 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    11/03 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino
    11/04 – Washington, DC @ EagleBank Arena
    11/05 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
    11/10 – New York, NY @ UBS Arena
    11/11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    11/12 –  Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

