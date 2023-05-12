How to Get Tickets to Dead & Company’s 2023 Farewell Tour

Your one last chance to catch Dead & Company live is fast approaching, as the supergroup recently confirmed they would cease touring after their final run in 2023. Former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, will make their last outing together next year.

How Can I Get Last-Minute Tickets for Dead & Company’s 2023 Farewell Tour?

You can still find tickets to Dead & Company’s farewell tour via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Is Dead & Company’s Next Tour?

The farewell tour kicks off with two nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on May 19th and 20th. The 27-date outing includes two nights at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, two at New York’s Citi Field, three at Boulder’s Folsom Field, three nights at the Gorge Amphitheater, and more before wrapping things up for good in San Fransisco, where Dead & Company will also play three shows at Oracle Park on July 14th, 15th, and 16th.

“Word travels fast and we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” the group shared in a social media post revealing the tour poster.

Drummer Bill Kreutzmann will not be participating in the tour. “After many long discussions and some good old-fashioned soul searching, we are letting you know that our brother Bill Kreutzmann will not be joining us on our final summer tour,” the band said. “Bill wants you to know that he is in good spirits, good health and he is not retiring.”

What Are Dead & Company’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Dead & Company’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Dead & Company 2023 Tour Dates:

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

05/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

05/30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06/03 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/05 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

06/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

06/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park

06/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/21 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

06/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

06/24 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

06/25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

06/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/01 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

07/02 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

07/03 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

07/07 – George, WA @ The Gorge

07/08 – George, WA @ The Gorge

07/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park