How to Get Tickets to Dead & Company’s 2023 Farewell Tour

The supergroup's final outing goes down this month

Dead and Company 2022 tour
Dead and Company, photo by Ben Kaye
May 12, 2023 | 12:13pm ET

    Your one last chance to catch Dead & Company live is fast approaching, as the supergroup recently confirmed they would cease touring after their final run in 2023. Former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, will make their last outing together next year.

    Get tickets here, and then keep scrolling for more details below.

    How Can I Get Last-Minute Tickets for Dead & Company’s 2023 Farewell Tour?

    You can still find tickets to Dead & Company’s farewell tour via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Is Dead & Company’s Next Tour?

    The farewell tour kicks off with two nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on May 19th and 20th. The 27-date outing includes two nights at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, two at New York’s Citi Field, three at Boulder’s Folsom Field, three nights at the Gorge Amphitheater, and more before wrapping things up for good in San Fransisco, where Dead & Company will also play three shows at Oracle Park on July 14th, 15th, and 16th.

    “Word travels fast and we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” the group shared in a social media post revealing the tour poster.

    Drummer Bill Kreutzmann will not be participating in the tour.  “After many long discussions and some good old-fashioned soul searching, we are letting you know that our brother Bill Kreutzmann will not be joining us on our final summer tour,” the band said. “Bill wants you to know that he is in good spirits, good health and he is not retiring.”

    What Are Dead & Company’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Dead & Company’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Dead & Company 2023 Tour Dates:

    05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    05/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
    05/30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    06/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    06/03 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    06/05 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    06/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
    06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    06/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    06/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park
    06/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    06/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    06/21 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
    06/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
    06/24 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
    06/25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
    06/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    07/01 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
    07/02 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
    07/03 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
    07/07 – George, WA @ The Gorge
    07/08 – George, WA @ The Gorge
    07/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
    07/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
    07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Artists

