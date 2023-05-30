How to Get Tickets to Dominic Fike’s 2023 Tour

Euphoria star Dominic Fike has laid out his plans for the summer with the 2023 North American “Don’t Stare at the Sun” tour, and tickets will precede his sophomore album, Sunburn, arriving on July 7th via Columbia.

Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Dominic Fike’s Next Tour?

Dominic Fike’s “Don’t Stare at the Sun” tour kicks off in Indianapolis on July 13th, followed by stops in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia on the way to Brooklyn, New York on July 19th. He’ll continue on the East Coast to Boston and Baltimore before hitting Atlanta on July 25th, Nashville on July 26th, and Miami on July 29th.

Related Video

He opens August with three Texas shows between Houston, Dallas, and Austin, then heads west via Phoenix to Los Angeles on August 9th and Stanford on August 10th. After dates in Seattle and Vancouver, he’ll play Salt Lake City and host back-to-back performances in Denver. Next, the “Ant Pile” artist settles in the Midwest for visits to Chicago on August 24th, Detroit on August 25th, and more. He wraps the 2023 North American jaunt in Louisville, Kentucky on August 30th.

Who Is Opening for Dominic Fike on Tour?

No openers or supporting acts have been revealed to join Dominic Fike on the “Don’t Stare at the Sun” tour, but the actor-musician has built quite the contact list just in 2023 between his can’t-miss Coachella performance, Bad Bunny music video appearance, and Barbie soundtrack inclusion. Then again, he could always call in a favor from his Euphoria co-star Zendaya to reprise their Season 2 duet.

How Can I Get Tickets for Dominic Fike’s 2023 Tour?

Dominic Fike tickets will be first available through an artist pre-sale opening on Wednesday, May 31st. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code ICONIC or DISCO).

Advertisement

General public on-sale begins on Friday, June 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of Dominic Fike’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Dominic Fike’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Dominic Fike’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

Dominic Fike 2023 Tour Dates:

07/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State

07/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

07/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park

07/20 – Boston, MA @ Leaderbank Pavilion

07/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

07/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

07/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

07/26 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

07/29 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

08/01 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

08/03 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/04 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre

08/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

08/10 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheatre

08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

08/13 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

08/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

08/18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

08/19 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

08/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheatre

08/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/25 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

08/30 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheatre