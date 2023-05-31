Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to ENHYPEN’s 2023 Tour

The tour stops in South Korea, Japan, and the United States

Advertisement
enhypen tickets fate world tour 2023 live dates onsale presale code stream how to buy seats
ENHYPEN, photo courtesy of BELIFT LAB
May 31, 2023 | 11:16am ET

    K-pop sensations ENHYPEN have shared the schedule for the 2023 “FATE” world tour, their second global trek in less than a year, and tickets are quickly going up for grabs to ENGENEs everywhere (get tickets here).

    Following their previous “MANIFESTO” tour, the breakout septet — composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki — made our list of 10 K-Pop acts that dominated 2022, and now they’re poised for a complete takeover with their latest live outing and accompanying mini-album, DARK BLOOD.

    Get details on the upcoming tour, including on-sale ticket information below.

    What Is ENHYPEN’s Next Tour?

    Related Video

    The “FATE” world tour stands as a truly expansive effort that maps out 13 shows in nine cities within three countries across two continents. The event kicks off with a double-header performance in Seoul between July 29th-30th. Then, the band hops to Japan for two nights each in Osaka from September 2nd-3rd and Tokyo from September 13th-14th.

    Advertisement

    ENHYPEN’s US leg begins in Los Angeles on October 6th, followed by stops in Glendale, Arizona; Houston; and Dallas. They’ll play two shows at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on October 18th and 19th, and wrap in Chicago on October 22nd. However, as the official tour poster below suggests, there are more updates to come.

    Who Is Opening for ENHYPEN on Tour?

    With a seven-piece band stacked with collective and individual talent, ENHYPEN have been proven perfectly capable of commanding the stage on their own.

    How Can I Get Tickets for ENHYPEN’s 2023 Tour?

    Details on the ticket purchasing window for the “FATE” world tour are still forthcoming, but check for up-to-date itinerary information via Ticketmaster.

    As was the case with ENHYPEN’s “MANIFESTO” world tour, first access to tickets will likely go to fans who have purchased an ENGENE MEMBERSHIP and registered for the pre-sale in advance.

    Alternatively, find seats and deals to all of ENHYPEN’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are ENHYPEN’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See ENHYPEN’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

    Advertisement

    ENHYPEN 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/29 – Seoul, KR @ KSPO Dome
    07/30 – Seoul, KR @ KSPO Dome
    09/02 – Osaka, JP @ Kyocera Dome Osaka
    09/03 – Osaka, JP @ Kyocera Dome Osaka
    09/13 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
    09/14 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
    10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dignity Health Sports Park
    10/10 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    10/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    10/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    10/18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    10/19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    10/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

    enhypen tickets fate world tour 2023 poster artwork live dates presale onsale

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Janelle Monáe, photo by Mason Rose

Janelle Monáe Announces "The Age of Pleasure Tour"

May 31, 2023

Guns N' Roses 2023 support acts and new dates

Guns N' Roses Tap Alice in Chains, Pretenders, Carrie Underwood as 2023 Tour Support, Add New Dates

May 31, 2023

Palehound, photo by Tonje Thilesen

Palehound Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Share New Single "My Evil": Stream

May 31, 2023

The Japanese House Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

May 31, 2023

be your own pet worship the whip single stream mommy video

Be Your Own Pet Announce New Album Mommy, Share 2023 Tour Dates

May 31, 2023

kesha tickts 2023 the gag order tour north america dates presale onsale how to buy get seats

How to Get Tickets to Kesha's 2023 Tour

May 30, 2023

Dominic Fike

How to Get Tickets to Dominic Fike’s 2023 Tour

May 30, 2023

black veil brides ville valo tour

Black Veil Brides and HIM's Ville Valo Team Up for Fall 2023 North American Tour

May 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to ENHYPEN's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter