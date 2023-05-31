How to Get Tickets to Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin’s 2023 Tour

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin have decided to join together for “The Trilogy Tour” in Fall 2023, and tickets will surely come with be triple the anticipation thanks to the combined forces of Supernova, Mr. Worldwide, and The King of Latin Pop.

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” Pitbull shared in a statement. Meanwhile, Iglesias added, “I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky. ‘The Trilogy Tour’ will be an amazing experience for ALL of our fans. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime tour.”

read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is “The Trilogy Tour”?

Though 2023 may be the first year Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, and Ricky Martin will share a marquee, the latter two have previously spent some time on tour together. Martin reflected on the history within the new partnership, sharing, “Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull is very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic!”

The 19-city live circuit kicks off in Washington, DC on October 14th. The triumvirate continues to Toronto, Montreal, and Boston within the first week, then headlines New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 26th and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on October 26th.

They open November at Chicago’s United Center, followed by dates in Detroit, Orlando, and Miami. They host three nights in Texas between Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio before heading west via Las Vegas and Phoenix. They close out the month at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Next, the trio hits San Jose on December 6th and Seattle on December 8th. “The Trilogy Tour” wraps in Vancouver on December 10th.

Who Is Opening for Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin on Tour?

No openers or supporting acts have been announced to join Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin on “The Trilogy Tour.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets will be first available through a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, June 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Registration is ongoing through Sunday, June 4th. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code DISCO).

General public access opens on Friday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, check StubHub for seats and deals to any upcoming solo shows for Enrique Iglesias here, Pitbull here, and Ricky Martin here. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. Orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

What Are Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin’s “The Trilogy Tour” Dates?

See Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets here.

“The Trilogy Tour” 2023 Dates:

10/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/09 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

11/10 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

11/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

11/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

11/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

12/06 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

12/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena