Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin’s 2023 Tour

"The Trilogy Tour" launches in October

Advertisement
Enrique Iglesias Pitbull Ricky Martin tickets the trilogy tour 2023 presale code onsale
Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, and Pitbull, photo courtesy of Live Nation
May 31, 2023 | 4:46pm ET

    Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin have decided to join together for “The Trilogy Tour” in Fall 2023, and tickets will surely come with be triple the anticipation thanks to the combined forces of Supernova, Mr. Worldwide, and The King of Latin Pop.

    “It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” Pitbull shared in a statement. Meanwhile, Iglesias added, “I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky. ‘The Trilogy Tour’ will be an amazing experience for ALL of our fans. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime tour.”

    Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is “The Trilogy Tour”?

    Related Video

    Though 2023 may be the first year Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, and Ricky Martin will share a marquee, the latter two have previously spent some time on tour together. Martin reflected on the history within the new partnership, sharing, “Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull is very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic!”

    Advertisement

    The 19-city live circuit kicks off in Washington, DC on October 14th. The triumvirate continues to Toronto, Montreal, and Boston within the first week, then headlines New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 26th and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on October 26th.

    They open November at Chicago’s United Center, followed by dates in Detroit, Orlando, and Miami. They host three nights in Texas between Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio before heading west via Las Vegas and Phoenix. They close out the month at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

    Next, the trio hits San Jose on December 6th and Seattle on December 8th. “The Trilogy Tour” wraps in Vancouver on December 10th.

    Who Is Opening for Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin on Tour?

    No openers or supporting acts have been announced to join Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin on “The Trilogy Tour.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets will be first available through a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, June 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Registration is ongoing through Sunday, June 4th. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code DISCO).

    Advertisement

    General public access opens on Friday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, check StubHub for seats and deals to any upcoming solo shows for Enrique Iglesias here, Pitbull here, and Ricky Martin here. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. Orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    What Are Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin’s “The Trilogy Tour” Dates?

    See Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets here.

    “The Trilogy Tour” 2023 Dates:
    10/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    10/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    10/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    10/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    11/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    11/03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    11/09 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    11/10 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
    11/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    11/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    11/19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    11/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    11/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    11/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    12/06 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    12/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    12/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Janelle Monáe, photo by Mason Rose

Janelle Monáe Announces "The Age of Pleasure Tour"

May 31, 2023

enhypen tickets fate world tour 2023 live dates onsale presale code stream how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to ENHYPEN's 2023 Tour

May 31, 2023

Guns N' Roses 2023 support acts and new dates

Guns N' Roses Tap Alice in Chains, Pretenders, Carrie Underwood as 2023 Tour Support, Add New Dates

May 31, 2023

Palehound, photo by Tonje Thilesen

Palehound Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Share New Single "My Evil": Stream

May 31, 2023

The Japanese House Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

May 31, 2023

be your own pet worship the whip single stream mommy video

Be Your Own Pet Announce New Album Mommy, Share 2023 Tour Dates

May 31, 2023

kesha tickts 2023 the gag order tour north america dates presale onsale how to buy get seats

How to Get Tickets to Kesha's 2023 Tour

May 30, 2023

Dominic Fike

How to Get Tickets to Dominic Fike’s 2023 Tour

May 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter