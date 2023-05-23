How to Get Tickets to Jhayco’s 2023 Tour

Reggaeton artist Jhayco — formerly Jhay Cortez — has announced a new live jaunt across the US in late 2023, and tickets to the “Vida Rockstar Tour” will catch the Puerto Rican-born vocalist-producer and Latin Grammy winner in the heat of his meteoric rise.

Find seats here, and read on for a full breakdown of dates and details.

What Is Jhayco’s Next Tour?

Following a handful of live dates in Mexico in late May and early June, Jhayco will launch the “Vida Rockstar Tour” in Boston on September 28th. The “Mami Chula” singer continues to Newark, New Jersey and Washington, DC to close out September, then opens October in Chicago. He’ll play three nights in Texas between Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas before heading west to Seattle on October 13th and Denver on October 15th. He wraps the month with two California performances in San Jose and Los Angeles as well as a single show in Phoenix.

Related Video

Jhayco resumes his 2023 trek in Atlanta on December 6th, followed by three Florida stops in Orlando, Miami, and the concluding night in Fort Myers on December 10th.

Who Is Opening for Jhayco on Tour?

No openers or supporting acts have been announced to join Jhayco on his 2023 “Vida Rockstar Tour,” but after appearing for a solid chunk of Bad Bunny’s recent Coachella set, perhaps Benito could (and should) return the favor.

How Can I Get Tickets for Jhayco’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to all of Jhayco’s upcoming live performances are available now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Jhayco’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Jhayco’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

Jhayco 2023 Tour Dates:

05/31 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex

06/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

06/03 – Monterey, MX @ Auditorio Citibanamex

06/04 – Mazatlán Sinaloa, MX @ D’Sea Fest

09/28 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

09/29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/30 – Washington, DC @ Eagle Bank Arena

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

10/06 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center

10/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

10/08 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

10/13 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater

10/15 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

10/19 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

10/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater

12/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena

12/07 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/09 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

12/10 – Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena

