How to Get Tickets to Jhayco’s 2023 Tour

Reggaeton artist Jhayco — formerly Jhay Cortez — has announced a new live jaunt across the US in late 2023, and tickets to the “Vida Rockstar Tour” will catch the Puerto Rican-born vocalist-producer and Latin Grammy winner in the heat of his meteoric rise.
Find seats here, and read on for a full breakdown of dates and details.
What Is Jhayco’s Next Tour?
Following a handful of live dates in Mexico in late May and early June, Jhayco will launch the “Vida Rockstar Tour” in Boston on September 28th. The “Mami Chula” singer continues to Newark, New Jersey and Washington, DC to close out September, then opens October in Chicago. He’ll play three nights in Texas between Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas before heading west to Seattle on October 13th and Denver on October 15th. He wraps the month with two California performances in San Jose and Los Angeles as well as a single show in Phoenix.
Jhayco resumes his 2023 trek in Atlanta on December 6th, followed by three Florida stops in Orlando, Miami, and the concluding night in Fort Myers on December 10th.
Who Is Opening for Jhayco on Tour?
No openers or supporting acts have been announced to join Jhayco on his 2023 “Vida Rockstar Tour,” but after appearing for a solid chunk of Bad Bunny’s recent Coachella set, perhaps Benito could (and should) return the favor.
How Can I Get Tickets for Jhayco’s 2023 Tour?
Tickets to all of Jhayco’s upcoming live performances are available now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are Jhayco’s 2023 Tour Dates?
See Jhayco’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.
Jhayco 2023 Tour Dates:
05/31 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex
06/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC
06/03 – Monterey, MX @ Auditorio Citibanamex
06/04 – Mazatlán Sinaloa, MX @ D’Sea Fest
09/28 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
09/29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/30 – Washington, DC @ Eagle Bank Arena
10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
10/06 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
10/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
10/08 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
10/13 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater
10/15 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
10/19 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
10/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater
12/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena
12/07 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/09 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
12/10 – Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena