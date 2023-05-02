How to Get Tickets to The Jonas Brothers’ 2023 Tour

The Jonas Brothers have expanded their recent five-night Broadway residency and career-spanning Yankee Stadium shows into a full “five albums every night” event called “The Tour,” and tickets are quickly dropping as the fraternal pop trio fill that crucial fifth slot with their new LP, The Album, on May 12th.

Get seats here, and read on for the full breakdown of dates and ticket details.

What Is The Jonas Brothers’ Next Tour?

The Jonas Brothers’ “The Tour” 2023 kicks off with the band’s previously announced, two-night stint at New York’s Yankee Stadium on August 12th and 13th. They’ll embark on an East Coast run including Boston and Toronto, then jet to the Midwest for shows in Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, and more. The trio close the month in Arlington, Texas and open September in St. Paul, Minnesota before hitting Austin on September 3rd, Las Vegas on September 8th, and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on September 9th. After stops to Sacramento and Denver, they’ll continue back east via Omaha and Cleveland to Philadelphia; Baltimore; and Washington, DC.

Related Video

The JoBros visit Atlanta on October 1st and Tulsa on October 3rd, then spend two nights in Texas between San Antonio and Houston. They’ll travel to Nashville on October 9th, followed by Florida shows in Tampa, Orlando, and the closing performance in Miami on October 14th.

Who Is Opening for The Jonas Brothers on Tour?

“The Tour” does not currently list any supporting acts, but we do look forward to seeing some of the new choreography The Jonas Brothers picked up during their recent SNL musical guest spot, as coached by Molly Shannon’s Sally O’Malley character.

How Can I Get Tickets for The Jonas Brothers’ 2023 Tour?

Tickets for The Jonas Brothers’ “The Tour” will be available via several early access options, including a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale on Tuesday, May 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Registration is ongoing through Saturday, May 6th.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, pre-sales for Verizon Up members and Citi cardholders begin on Wednesday, May 10th, and a Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code ICONIC).

General public access opens on Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on-sale, check for seats and deals to all of The Jonas Brothers’ upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are The Jonas Brothers’ 2023 Tour Dates?

See The Jonas Brothers’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

The Jonas Brothers 2023 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

05/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

05/27 – Dundee, UK @ Camperdown Park

08/12 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium

08/13 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium

08/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

08/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/27 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

09/01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

09/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

09/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/16 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

09/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/22 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/26 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

10/12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/14 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center