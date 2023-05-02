How to Get Tickets to The Jonas Brothers’ 2023 Tour

The Jonas Brothers have expanded their recent five-night Broadway residency and career-spanning Yankee Stadium shows into a full “five albums every night” event called “The Tour,” and tickets are quickly dropping as the fraternal pop trio fill that crucial fifth slot with their new LP, The Album, on May 12th.
Get seats here, and read on for the full breakdown of dates and ticket details.
What Is The Jonas Brothers’ Next Tour?
The Jonas Brothers’ “The Tour” 2023 kicks off with the band’s previously announced, two-night stint at New York’s Yankee Stadium on August 12th and 13th. They’ll embark on an East Coast run including Boston and Toronto, then jet to the Midwest for shows in Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, and more. The trio close the month in Arlington, Texas and open September in St. Paul, Minnesota before hitting Austin on September 3rd, Las Vegas on September 8th, and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on September 9th. After stops to Sacramento and Denver, they’ll continue back east via Omaha and Cleveland to Philadelphia; Baltimore; and Washington, DC.
The JoBros visit Atlanta on October 1st and Tulsa on October 3rd, then spend two nights in Texas between San Antonio and Houston. They’ll travel to Nashville on October 9th, followed by Florida shows in Tampa, Orlando, and the closing performance in Miami on October 14th.
Who Is Opening for The Jonas Brothers on Tour?
“The Tour” does not currently list any supporting acts, but we do look forward to seeing some of the new choreography The Jonas Brothers picked up during their recent SNL musical guest spot, as coached by Molly Shannon’s Sally O’Malley character.
How Can I Get Tickets for The Jonas Brothers’ 2023 Tour?
Tickets for The Jonas Brothers’ “The Tour” will be available via several early access options, including a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale on Tuesday, May 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Registration is ongoing through Saturday, May 6th.
Meanwhile, pre-sales for Verizon Up members and Citi cardholders begin on Wednesday, May 10th, and a Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code ICONIC).
General public access opens on Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
What Are The Jonas Brothers’ 2023 Tour Dates?
See The Jonas Brothers’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.
The Jonas Brothers 2023 Tour Dates:
05/05 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
05/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
05/27 – Dundee, UK @ Camperdown Park
08/12 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
08/13 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
08/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
08/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/27 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
08/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
09/01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
09/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
09/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/16 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
09/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/22 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/26 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
09/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
10/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
10/12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/14 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center