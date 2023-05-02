Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to The Jonas Brothers’ 2023 Tour

The "five albums every night" event lasts through October

Advertisement
The Jonas Brothers tickets the tour 2023 one night five albums nick joe kevin
The Jonas Brothers, photo courtesy of the artist
May 2, 2023 | 3:56pm ET

    The Jonas Brothers have expanded their recent five-night Broadway residency and career-spanning Yankee Stadium shows into a full “five albums every night” event called “The Tour,” and tickets are quickly dropping as the fraternal pop trio fill that crucial fifth slot with their new LP, The Album, on May 12th.

    Get seats here, and read on for the full breakdown of dates and ticket details.

    What Is The Jonas Brothers’ Next Tour?

    The Jonas Brothers’ “The Tour” 2023 kicks off with the band’s previously announced, two-night stint at New York’s Yankee Stadium on August 12th and 13th. They’ll embark on an East Coast run including Boston and Toronto, then jet to the Midwest for shows in Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, and more. The trio close the month in Arlington, Texas and open September in St. Paul, Minnesota before hitting Austin on September 3rd, Las Vegas on September 8th, and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on September 9th. After stops to Sacramento and Denver, they’ll continue back east via Omaha and Cleveland to Philadelphia; Baltimore; and Washington, DC.

    Related Video

    The JoBros visit Atlanta on October 1st and Tulsa on October 3rd, then spend two nights in Texas between San Antonio and Houston. They’ll travel to Nashville on October 9th, followed by Florida shows in Tampa, Orlando, and the closing performance in Miami on October 14th.

    Who Is Opening for The Jonas Brothers on Tour?

    “The Tour” does not currently list any supporting acts, but we do look forward to seeing some of the new choreography The Jonas Brothers picked up during their recent SNL musical guest spot, as coached by Molly Shannon’s Sally O’Malley character.

    How Can I Get Tickets for The Jonas Brothers’ 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for The Jonas Brothers’ “The Tour” will be available via several early access options, including a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale on Tuesday, May 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Registration is ongoing through Saturday, May 6th.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, pre-sales for Verizon Up members and Citi cardholders begin on Wednesday, May 10th, and a Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code ICONIC).

    General public access opens on Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on-sale, check for seats and deals to all of The Jonas Brothers’ upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are The Jonas Brothers’ 2023 Tour Dates?

    See The Jonas Brothers’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

    The Jonas Brothers 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/05 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    05/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    05/27 – Dundee, UK @ Camperdown Park
    08/12 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
    08/13 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
    08/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    08/17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    08/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    08/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    08/27 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    08/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
    09/01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
    09/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    09/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
    09/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    09/14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    09/16 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
    09/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    09/22 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    09/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    09/26 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    09/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    10/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    10/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    10/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
    10/12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    10/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    10/14 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

chance the rapper acid rap 10th anniversary tour reissue complete edition stream

Chance the Rapper Announces More Acid Rap 10th Anniversary Concerts

May 2, 2023

shinedown papa roach spiritbox tour

Shinedown Announce Fall 2023 US Tour with Papa Roach and Spiritbox

May 2, 2023

The Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers to Play Five Albums a Night on Upcoming Tour

May 2, 2023

Lamb of God summer 2023 tour

Lamb of God Announce Summer 2023 Headlining US Tour Dates

May 2, 2023

claud new album supermodels every fucking time stream

Claud Announces New Album Supermodels, Shares "Every Fucking Time": Stream

May 2, 2023

Old Dominion tickets tour 2023 No Bad Vibes how to buy seats dates country music stagecoach

How to Get Tickets to Old Dominion's 2023 Tour

May 1, 2023

aerosmith tickets 2023 2024 peace out farewell final tour steven tyler joe perry onsale presale

How to Get Tickets to Aerosmith's 2023-2024 Farewell Tour

May 1, 2023

ray lamontagne 2023 north american tour dates tickets

Ray LaMontagne Announces 2023 Tour

May 1, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to The Jonas Brothers' 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter