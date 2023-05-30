How to Get Tickets to Kesha’s 2023 Tour

Kesha has shared the North American leg of “The Gag Order Tour” and tickets are quickly following for the live counterpart of her new album of the same name.

Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Kesha’s Next Tour?

“The Gag Order Tour” will mark Kesha’s first North American tour since 2021 supporting her previous LP, High Road.

The 20-date trek launches in Dallas on October 15th and continues with a southern stretch through Austin, New Orleans, Orlando, and Atlanta. After a headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on October 23rd, Kesha hits Washington, DC; Philadelphia; and more to close out the month.

Kesha opens November in Boston, followed by dates in New York, Toronto, and Detroit within the first week. The “Fine Line” vocalist plays Chicago on November 9th, Milwaukee on November 11th, and Denver on November 14th, then closes with two performances in California between Oakland on November 17th and Los Angeles on November 18th.

Who Is Opening for Kesha on Tour?

Kesha is set to be joined on “The Gag Order Tour” by “Dark Bird” singer-songwriter Jake Wesley Rogers.

How Can I Get Tickets for Kesha’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for the North American “Gag Order Tour” can be claimed first via Kesha’s artist pre-sale starting Wednesday, May 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code DISCO), along with early access options offered via Spotify and various venue-specific options.

General on-sale opens on Friday, June 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, check for tickets and deals to all of Kesha’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Kesha’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Kesha’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her future shows here.

Kesha 2023 Tour Dates:

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/26 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

10/28 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

10/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

11/01 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/03 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/06 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/07 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

11/12 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Showroom

11/14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

11/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium