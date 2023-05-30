Menu
How to Get Tickets to Kesha’s 2023 Tour

Featuring support from Jake Wesley Rogers

kesha tickts 2023 the gag order tour north america dates presale onsale how to buy get seats
Kesha, photo by Philip Cosores
May 30, 2023 | 4:59pm ET

    Kesha has shared the North American leg of “The Gag Order Tour” and tickets are quickly following for the live counterpart of her new album of the same name.

    Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Kesha’s Next Tour?

    “The Gag Order Tour” will mark Kesha’s first North American tour since 2021 supporting her previous LP, High Road.

    The 20-date trek launches in Dallas on October 15th and continues with a southern stretch through Austin, New Orleans, Orlando, and Atlanta. After a headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on October 23rd, Kesha hits Washington, DC; Philadelphia; and more to close out the month.

    Kesha opens November in Boston, followed by dates in New York, Toronto, and Detroit within the first week. The “Fine Line” vocalist plays Chicago on November 9th, Milwaukee on November 11th, and Denver on November 14th, then closes with two performances in California between Oakland on November 17th and Los Angeles on November 18th.

    Who Is Opening for Kesha on Tour?

    Kesha is set to be joined on “The Gag Order Tour” by “Dark Bird” singer-songwriter Jake Wesley Rogers.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Kesha’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for the North American “Gag Order Tour” can be claimed first via Kesha’s artist pre-sale starting Wednesday, May 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code DISCO), along with early access options offered via Spotify and various venue-specific options.

    General on-sale opens on Friday, June 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, check for tickets and deals to all of Kesha’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Kesha’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Kesha’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her future shows here.

    Kesha 2023 Tour Dates:
    10/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
    10/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
    10/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
    10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    10/26 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
    10/28 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
    10/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
    11/01 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    11/03 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
    11/06 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    11/07 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
    11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    11/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
    11/12 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Showroom
    11/14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    11/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

