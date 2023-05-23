Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Loreen’s 2023 Tour

The "Tattoo" tour will launch in November. Get details and pre-sale info here.

Advertisement
loreen tickets tattoo tour eurovision winner 2023 europe live dates presale onsale buy seats
Loreen (photo via Facebook)
May 22, 2023 | 10:33pm ET

    Loreen, the two-time winner and reigning champion of the Eurovision Song Contest, will take her victory lap across Europe for the 2023 “Tattoo” tour, and claiming tickets is sure to be a formidable competition in itself.

    “I’m so thrilled to finally go on a European tour and to invite you all into my universe,” she shared in a statement. “The ‘Tattoo’ tour will be the first European tour I’ve done in a while and I’m beyond excited to be back on stage and meet everyone that has supported me through this journey. The connections I’ve made these years mean the world to me and to finally be able to meet you all again is a dream come true.”

    Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Loreen’s Next Tour?

    Related Video

    The “Tattoo” tour shares its name with Loreen’s riveting pop tune that won Eurovision 2023, and it marks her first extended live engagement outside of her native Sweden since she took the program’s top prize in 2012 with the song “Euphoria.”

    Advertisement

    Loreen will launch her latest European excursion in Dublin on November 7th, followed by UK stops in Glasgow on November 8th and London on November 10th. She’ll headline dates in Amsterdam, Berlin, and more within the next week, then continue for two nights in Finland as well as one-off shows in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, and Latvia. The “Tattoo” tour wraps in Kaunas, Lithuania on December 1st.

    Who Is Opening for Loreen on Tour?

    There have been no openers or supporting artists announced to join Loreen on her 2023 “Tattoo” tour.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Loreen’s 2023 Tour?

    Loreen tickets will be first available through a Seated pre-sale opening on Wednesday, May 24th. General on-sale follows on Friday, May 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Additionally, you can check for seats and deals to all of Loreen’s upcoming live performances through Viagogo.

    What Are Loreen’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Loreen’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her future shows here.

    Loreen 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/04 – London, UK @ The Mighty Hoopla
    07/28 – Göteborg, SE @ Villa Belparc
    11/07 – Dublin, IE @ Opium Rooms
    11/08 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s & The Winged Ox
    11/10 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
    11/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    11/14 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
    11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
    11/16 – Warsaw, PO @ Klub Stodoła
    11/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
    11/19 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
    11/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    11/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus Arena
    11/26 – Helsinki, FI @ Vanha Ylioppilastalo
    11/27 – Tampere, FI @ Pakkahuone
    11/29 – Tallinn, EE @ Noblessner Foundry
    11/30 – Riga, LV @ Palladium
    12/01 – Kaunas, LT @ Kauno Arena

    loreen tickets tattoo tour eurovision winner 2023 europe live dates poster artwork presale onsale how to buy

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

maluma tickets don juan world tour 2023 presale onsale north america how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to Maluma's 2023 Tour

May 22, 2023

dinosaur jr where you been 30th anniversary tour dates residency

Dinosaur Jr. Announce Where You Been 30th Anniversary Residencies

May 22, 2023

How to Get Tickets to Niall Horan's 2023-2024 Tour

May 22, 2023

Billy Idol

Billy Idol Adds New Run of 2023 North American Tour Dates

May 22, 2023

Andrea Bocelli tickets tour In Concert 2022 2023 how to buy seats dates europe family christmas holiday matteo virginia

How to Get Tickets to Andrea Bocelli's 2023-2024 Tour

May 22, 2023

Maluma In Concert - Orlando, FL

Maluma Announces North American Arena Tour

May 22, 2023

Toyah and Robert UK Sunday Lunch tour

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp Officially Announce 2023 "Sunday Lunch Rock Party Tour"

May 19, 2023

aespa 2023 tour dates k pop music nes tickets

aespa Announce First-Ever Global Tour for 2023

May 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Loreen's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter