How to Get Tickets to Loreen’s 2023 Tour

Loreen, the two-time winner and reigning champion of the Eurovision Song Contest, will take her victory lap across Europe for the 2023 “Tattoo” tour, and claiming tickets is sure to be a formidable competition in itself.

“I’m so thrilled to finally go on a European tour and to invite you all into my universe,” she shared in a statement. “The ‘Tattoo’ tour will be the first European tour I’ve done in a while and I’m beyond excited to be back on stage and meet everyone that has supported me through this journey. The connections I’ve made these years mean the world to me and to finally be able to meet you all again is a dream come true.”

What Is Loreen's Next Tour?

What Is Loreen’s Next Tour?

The “Tattoo” tour shares its name with Loreen’s riveting pop tune that won Eurovision 2023, and it marks her first extended live engagement outside of her native Sweden since she took the program’s top prize in 2012 with the song “Euphoria.”

Loreen will launch her latest European excursion in Dublin on November 7th, followed by UK stops in Glasgow on November 8th and London on November 10th. She’ll headline dates in Amsterdam, Berlin, and more within the next week, then continue for two nights in Finland as well as one-off shows in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, and Latvia. The “Tattoo” tour wraps in Kaunas, Lithuania on December 1st.

Who Is Opening for Loreen on Tour?

There have been no openers or supporting artists announced to join Loreen on her 2023 “Tattoo” tour.

How Can I Get Tickets for Loreen’s 2023 Tour?

Loreen tickets will be first available through a Seated pre-sale opening on Wednesday, May 24th. General on-sale follows on Friday, May 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Additionally, you can check for seats and deals to all of Loreen’s upcoming live performances through Viagogo.

What Are Loreen’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Loreen’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her future shows here.

Loreen 2023 Tour Dates:

06/04 – London, UK @ The Mighty Hoopla

07/28 – Göteborg, SE @ Villa Belparc

11/07 – Dublin, IE @ Opium Rooms

11/08 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s & The Winged Ox

11/10 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

11/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/14 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

11/16 – Warsaw, PO @ Klub Stodoła

11/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

11/19 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

11/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus Arena

11/26 – Helsinki, FI @ Vanha Ylioppilastalo

11/27 – Tampere, FI @ Pakkahuone

11/29 – Tallinn, EE @ Noblessner Foundry

11/30 – Riga, LV @ Palladium

12/01 – Kaunas, LT @ Kauno Arena