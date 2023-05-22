Menu
How to Get Tickets to Maluma’s 2023 Tour

The 30-date North American stretch follows a summer European leg

Maluma’s “Don Juan World Tour” artwork
May 22, 2023 | 5:37pm ET

    Maluma has added a new North American leg to his ongoing “Don Juan World Tour,” and tickets to the 30-city live trek are looming ahead of its early September start date.

    “I am so excited to return to arenas around the US this fall,” the Colombia pop star shared in a statement. “I took a year off from touring to focus on perfecting what I feel is the best album of my career, Don Juan. I can’t wait to perform the new songs from the album for my fans for the very first time alongside my greatest hits in what I consider to be my most ambitious concert production yet. I’ve waited to give my fans a music and concert experience unlike any other and I expect the Don Juan U.S. Tour to be an exhilarating experience that they’ll never forget!”

    Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Maluma’s Next Tour?

    As part of his 2023 “Don Juan World Tour,” Maluma will be jumping around Europe for the summer, hitting multiple cities in Spain, France, and Italy before kicking off his new North American leg in Sacramento on August 31st. The F.A.M.E. artist continues with a West Coast romp that includes Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Diego, followed by six shows in Texas between San Antonio, Hidalgo, El Paso, Austin, Dallas, and Sugar Land.

    On the East Coast, Maluma will headline New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 6th, then pay visits to Boston; Washington, DC; and more. He’ll make a stop to Chicago on October 12th and head south to Atlanta on October 22nd before wrapping with four Florida performances between Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando, and the final date in Miami on November 4th.

    Who Is Opening for Maluma on Tour?

    No opener or supporting act has been specified for Maluma’s “Don Juan World Tour.” Do we even dare to hope for an appearance by his past collaborators like The Weeknd or Madonna? How about one-time Marry Me co-star Jennifer Lopez?

    How Can I Get Tickets for Maluma’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to the previously announced dates on Maluma’s “Don Juan World Tour” are already on-sale, but seats for the new North American leg will be available to claim first via artist pre-sale on Thursday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    General on-sale opens on Friday, May 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Check for seats to all of Maluma’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Maluma’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Maluma’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

    Maluma 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/16 – Santiago de Compostela, ES @ Monte Do Gozo
    06/18 – Ibiza, ES @ Ushuaia
    06/23 – Vienne, FR @ Viva Latino Festival
    06/24 – Basel, CH @ Trapeton Summer Bash Festival
    07/01 – Sevilla, ES @ Puro Latino Fest
    07/02 – Ibiza, ES @ Ushuaia
    07/05 – Catania, IT @ Villa Bellini Fest
    07/07 – Málaga, ES @ Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar
    07/08 – Gran Canaria, ES @ Granca Live Fest
    07/11 – Montreaux, FR @ Montreaux Jazz Festival
    07/12 – Rome, IT @ Rock in Roma
    07/14 – Gdansk, PL @ Trapeton Summer Bash Fest
    07/16 – Napoli, IT @ Brutal Fest
    08/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    09/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    09/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    09/06 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
    09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    09/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Grand Garden Arena
    09/15 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
    09/16 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    09/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    09/22 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    09/24 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP (Don Haskins)
    09/29 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center
    09/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    10/01 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
    10/05 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    10/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    10/07 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    10/08 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
    10/14 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
    10/15 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
    10/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    10/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ StateFarm Arena
    10/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    10/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    10/29 – Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena
    11/03 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    11/04 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

