How to Get Tickets to Maluma’s 2023 Tour

Maluma has added a new North American leg to his ongoing “Don Juan World Tour,” and tickets to the 30-city live trek are looming ahead of its early September start date.
“I am so excited to return to arenas around the US this fall,” the Colombia pop star shared in a statement. “I took a year off from touring to focus on perfecting what I feel is the best album of my career, Don Juan. I can’t wait to perform the new songs from the album for my fans for the very first time alongside my greatest hits in what I consider to be my most ambitious concert production yet. I’ve waited to give my fans a music and concert experience unlike any other and I expect the Don Juan U.S. Tour to be an exhilarating experience that they’ll never forget!”
Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.
What Is Maluma’s Next Tour?
As part of his 2023 “Don Juan World Tour,” Maluma will be jumping around Europe for the summer, hitting multiple cities in Spain, France, and Italy before kicking off his new North American leg in Sacramento on August 31st. The F.A.M.E. artist continues with a West Coast romp that includes Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Diego, followed by six shows in Texas between San Antonio, Hidalgo, El Paso, Austin, Dallas, and Sugar Land.
On the East Coast, Maluma will headline New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 6th, then pay visits to Boston; Washington, DC; and more. He’ll make a stop to Chicago on October 12th and head south to Atlanta on October 22nd before wrapping with four Florida performances between Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando, and the final date in Miami on November 4th.
Who Is Opening for Maluma on Tour?
No opener or supporting act has been specified for Maluma’s “Don Juan World Tour.” Do we even dare to hope for an appearance by his past collaborators like The Weeknd or Madonna? How about one-time Marry Me co-star Jennifer Lopez?
How Can I Get Tickets for Maluma’s 2023 Tour?
Tickets to the previously announced dates on Maluma’s “Don Juan World Tour” are already on-sale, but seats for the new North American leg will be available to claim first via artist pre-sale on Thursday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
General on-sale opens on Friday, May 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Check for seats to all of Maluma’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are Maluma’s 2023 Tour Dates?
See Maluma’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.
Maluma 2023 Tour Dates:
06/16 – Santiago de Compostela, ES @ Monte Do Gozo
06/18 – Ibiza, ES @ Ushuaia
06/23 – Vienne, FR @ Viva Latino Festival
06/24 – Basel, CH @ Trapeton Summer Bash Festival
07/01 – Sevilla, ES @ Puro Latino Fest
07/02 – Ibiza, ES @ Ushuaia
07/05 – Catania, IT @ Villa Bellini Fest
07/07 – Málaga, ES @ Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar
07/08 – Gran Canaria, ES @ Granca Live Fest
07/11 – Montreaux, FR @ Montreaux Jazz Festival
07/12 – Rome, IT @ Rock in Roma
07/14 – Gdansk, PL @ Trapeton Summer Bash Fest
07/16 – Napoli, IT @ Brutal Fest
08/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/06 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Grand Garden Arena
09/15 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
09/16 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
09/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
09/22 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
09/24 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP (Don Haskins)
09/29 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center
09/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/01 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
10/05 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
10/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/07 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
10/08 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
10/14 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
10/15 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
10/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ StateFarm Arena
10/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
10/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/29 – Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena
11/03 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
11/04 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center