How to Get Tickets to Niall Horan’s 2023-2024 Tour

The three-continent excursion begins in February 2024

Niall Horan (photo via Facebook)
May 22, 2023 | 12:52pm ET

    Niall Horan has unveiled his  next headlining live engagement, “The Show” world tour, and with tickets reaching well into summer 2024, fans will be rocking his new album of the same name far past its release date on June 9th.

    In a handwritten note posted via Instagram, Horan shared, “It’s crazy to me that I haven’t toured since 2018, considering how much touring I did up to then, and I just can’t wait to get back to traveling the world and going to places I love.” He also made sure to describe the upcoming event as “a place of pure joy and somewhere you can come to escape and let loose. A place you can truly be yourself.”

    Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Niall Horan’s Next Tour?

    Niall Horan will spend 2023 entirely on the festival circuit, with scheduled sets including Boston Calling in May, the UK’s Isle of Wight in June, both weekends of Austin City Limits in October, and more.

    He’ll kick off “The Show” 2024 world tour with a European run that begins in Belfast on February 21st, followed by a visit to Dublin and UK stops in London, Manchester, and more. In March, Horan’s itinerary includes live outings in Paris, Berlin, and Madrid, and he’ll wrap the first leg in Amsterdam on March 27th. The former One Direction member will next jump to Auckland, New Zealand on April 26th, then complete an Australian jaunt that hits Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

    He resumes nearly a month later to launch his North American trek in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on May 31st. After stops to Tampa, Nashville, and Philadelphia, Horan headlines New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 14th and continues up the East Coast to Mansfield, Massachusetts; Bangor, Maine; and more. He crosses over to Canada for a night in Toronto on June 28th, then opens July with a Midwest trip that taps St. Paul, Minnesota; Tinley Park, Illinois; and Kansas City. Following performances in Denver on July 19th and Ridgefield, Washington on July 24th, Horan will play three California dates between Mountain View, Inglewood, and Chula Vista and close “The Show” 2024 world tour in Phoenix on July 31st.

    Who Is Opening for Niall Horan on Tour?

    No openers or supporting acts have been announced at this time, but then again, The Voice judge may just be waiting to turn his chair on one of his fellow panelists, from John Legend to Kelly Clarkson to Chance the Rapper.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Niall Horan’s 2023-2024 Tour?

    Tickets to Niall Horan’s ‘The Show” world tour will first go up for grabs via artist pre-sale on Wednesday, May 31st. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code ICONIC) along with early access options from TikTok, Spotify, and local venue offers.

    General on-sale opens on Friday, June 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Check for seats to all of Niall Horan’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Niall Horan’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

    See Niall Horan’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

    Niall Horan 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    05/28 – Dundee, UK @ BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend
    06/11 – London, UK @ Capital Summertime Ball
    06/16 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
    06/18 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
    07/06 – Stavern, NO @ Stavernfestivalen
    07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
    07/20 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours Of Ostrava
    07/22 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza
    08/09 – Zambujeira do Mar, PT @ MEO SUDOESTE
    08/12 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
    08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Tokyo
    08/20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Osaka
    09/01 – Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic
    02/21/24 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
    02/23/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    02/27/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
    03/01/24 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
    03/04/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena
    03/05/24 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    03/07/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
    03/08/24 – Paris, FR @ Zénith
    03/11/24 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    03/12/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    03/15/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet Ice Hall
    03/18/24 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
    03/20/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
    03/21/24 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    03/23/24 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
    03/26/24 – Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome
    03/27/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    04/26/24 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
    04/28/24 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
    05/01/24 – Sydney, AU @ Quodos Bank Arena
    05/03/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    05/29/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    05/31/24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    06/03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    06/07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    06/08/24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    06/11/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
    06/14/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/15/24 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    06/18/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    06/19/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
    06/21/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    06/22/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    06/25/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    06/26/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    06/28/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    07/07/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    07/09/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
    07/10/24 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    07/12/24 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    07/16/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
    07/17/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    07/19/24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    07/20/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    07/23/24 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
    07/24/24 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    07/26/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    07/27/24 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
    07/30/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
    07/31/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

