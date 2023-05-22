How to Get Tickets to Niall Horan’s 2023-2024 Tour

Niall Horan has unveiled his next headlining live engagement, “The Show” world tour, and with tickets reaching well into summer 2024, fans will be rocking his new album of the same name far past its release date on June 9th.

In a handwritten note posted via Instagram, Horan shared, “It’s crazy to me that I haven’t toured since 2018, considering how much touring I did up to then, and I just can’t wait to get back to traveling the world and going to places I love.” He also made sure to describe the upcoming event as “a place of pure joy and somewhere you can come to escape and let loose. A place you can truly be yourself.”

Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Niall Horan’s Next Tour?

Niall Horan will spend 2023 entirely on the festival circuit, with scheduled sets including Boston Calling in May, the UK’s Isle of Wight in June, both weekends of Austin City Limits in October, and more.

He’ll kick off “The Show” 2024 world tour with a European run that begins in Belfast on February 21st, followed by a visit to Dublin and UK stops in London, Manchester, and more. In March, Horan’s itinerary includes live outings in Paris, Berlin, and Madrid, and he’ll wrap the first leg in Amsterdam on March 27th. The former One Direction member will next jump to Auckland, New Zealand on April 26th, then complete an Australian jaunt that hits Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

He resumes nearly a month later to launch his North American trek in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on May 31st. After stops to Tampa, Nashville, and Philadelphia, Horan headlines New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 14th and continues up the East Coast to Mansfield, Massachusetts; Bangor, Maine; and more. He crosses over to Canada for a night in Toronto on June 28th, then opens July with a Midwest trip that taps St. Paul, Minnesota; Tinley Park, Illinois; and Kansas City. Following performances in Denver on July 19th and Ridgefield, Washington on July 24th, Horan will play three California dates between Mountain View, Inglewood, and Chula Vista and close “The Show” 2024 world tour in Phoenix on July 31st.

Who Is Opening for Niall Horan on Tour?

No openers or supporting acts have been announced at this time, but then again, The Voice judge may just be waiting to turn his chair on one of his fellow panelists, from John Legend to Kelly Clarkson to Chance the Rapper.

How Can I Get Tickets for Niall Horan’s 2023-2024 Tour?

Tickets to Niall Horan’s ‘The Show” world tour will first go up for grabs via artist pre-sale on Wednesday, May 31st. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code ICONIC) along with early access options from TikTok, Spotify, and local venue offers.

General on-sale opens on Friday, June 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Check for seats to all of Niall Horan’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Niall Horan’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

See Niall Horan’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

Niall Horan 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/28 – Dundee, UK @ BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

06/11 – London, UK @ Capital Summertime Ball

06/16 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/18 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

07/06 – Stavern, NO @ Stavernfestivalen

07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/20 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours Of Ostrava

07/22 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza

08/09 – Zambujeira do Mar, PT @ MEO SUDOESTE

08/12 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Tokyo

08/20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Osaka

09/01 – Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

02/21/24 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast

02/23/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

02/27/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

03/01/24 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

03/04/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena

03/05/24 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

03/07/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

03/08/24 – Paris, FR @ Zénith

03/11/24 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

03/12/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

03/15/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet Ice Hall

03/18/24 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

03/20/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

03/21/24 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

03/23/24 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

03/26/24 – Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome

03/27/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

04/26/24 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

04/28/24 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

05/01/24 – Sydney, AU @ Quodos Bank Arena

05/03/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

05/29/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/31/24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06/08/24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/11/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

06/14/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/15/24 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/18/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

06/19/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

06/21/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/22/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

06/25/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/26/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/28/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/07/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/09/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

07/10/24 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/12/24 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/16/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

07/17/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/19/24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/20/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/23/24 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

07/24/24 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/26/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/27/24 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum

07/30/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/31/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre