How to Get Tickets to Niall Horan’s 2023-2024 Tour

Niall Horan has unveiled his next headlining live engagement, “The Show” world tour, and with tickets reaching well into summer 2024, fans will be rocking his new album of the same name far past its release date on June 9th.
In a handwritten note posted via Instagram, Horan shared, “It’s crazy to me that I haven’t toured since 2018, considering how much touring I did up to then, and I just can’t wait to get back to traveling the world and going to places I love.” He also made sure to describe the upcoming event as “a place of pure joy and somewhere you can come to escape and let loose. A place you can truly be yourself.”
Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.
What Is Niall Horan’s Next Tour?
Niall Horan will spend 2023 entirely on the festival circuit, with scheduled sets including Boston Calling in May, the UK’s Isle of Wight in June, both weekends of Austin City Limits in October, and more.
He’ll kick off “The Show” 2024 world tour with a European run that begins in Belfast on February 21st, followed by a visit to Dublin and UK stops in London, Manchester, and more. In March, Horan’s itinerary includes live outings in Paris, Berlin, and Madrid, and he’ll wrap the first leg in Amsterdam on March 27th. The former One Direction member will next jump to Auckland, New Zealand on April 26th, then complete an Australian jaunt that hits Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.
He resumes nearly a month later to launch his North American trek in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on May 31st. After stops to Tampa, Nashville, and Philadelphia, Horan headlines New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 14th and continues up the East Coast to Mansfield, Massachusetts; Bangor, Maine; and more. He crosses over to Canada for a night in Toronto on June 28th, then opens July with a Midwest trip that taps St. Paul, Minnesota; Tinley Park, Illinois; and Kansas City. Following performances in Denver on July 19th and Ridgefield, Washington on July 24th, Horan will play three California dates between Mountain View, Inglewood, and Chula Vista and close “The Show” 2024 world tour in Phoenix on July 31st.
Who Is Opening for Niall Horan on Tour?
No openers or supporting acts have been announced at this time, but then again, The Voice judge may just be waiting to turn his chair on one of his fellow panelists, from John Legend to Kelly Clarkson to Chance the Rapper.
How Can I Get Tickets for Niall Horan’s 2023-2024 Tour?
Tickets to Niall Horan’s ‘The Show” world tour will first go up for grabs via artist pre-sale on Wednesday, May 31st. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code ICONIC) along with early access options from TikTok, Spotify, and local venue offers.
General on-sale opens on Friday, June 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
What Are Niall Horan’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?
See Niall Horan’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.
Niall Horan 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/28 – Dundee, UK @ BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend
06/11 – London, UK @ Capital Summertime Ball
06/16 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/18 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
07/06 – Stavern, NO @ Stavernfestivalen
07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/20 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours Of Ostrava
07/22 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza
08/09 – Zambujeira do Mar, PT @ MEO SUDOESTE
08/12 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Tokyo
08/20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Osaka
09/01 – Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic
02/21/24 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
02/23/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
02/27/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
03/01/24 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
03/04/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena
03/05/24 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
03/07/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
03/08/24 – Paris, FR @ Zénith
03/11/24 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
03/12/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/15/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet Ice Hall
03/18/24 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
03/20/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
03/21/24 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
03/23/24 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
03/26/24 – Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome
03/27/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/26/24 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
04/28/24 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
05/01/24 – Sydney, AU @ Quodos Bank Arena
05/03/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
05/29/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/31/24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/08/24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/11/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
06/14/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/15/24 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/18/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
06/19/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
06/21/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/22/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/25/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/26/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/28/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/07/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/09/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
07/10/24 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/12/24 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/16/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
07/17/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/19/24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/20/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/23/24 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/24/24 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/26/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/27/24 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
07/30/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/31/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre