How to Get Tickets to Old Dominion’s 2023 Tour

Old Dominion have extended their 2023 North American “No Bad Vibes Tour,” and fans will surely want to add “Tickets” to the three T’s comprising their most recent LP, 2021’s Time, Tequila & Therapy.

Echoing the tour’s titular chilled-out mood, frontman Matthew Ramsey shared in a statement that “at an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy. They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in.”

Find tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Old Dominion’s Next Tour?

Old Dominion’s ongoing “No Bad Vibes Tour” resumes in Savannah, Georgia on May 4th. After Florida shows in Jacksonville and Estero, the band breaks for three weeks before spending two nights apiece at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 27th and May 28th and Lake Tahoe, Nevada’s Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s on June 30th and July 1st. They’ll play one-off dates in Pennsylvania, New York, and Maine later that month and take another pause until the end of summer.

The band will relaunch in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 7th, followed by Midwest stops to Milwaukee, Detroit, and more. They’ll headline Boston’s TD Garden on September 21st, Belmont, New York’s UBS Arena on September 23rd, and Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on September 28th before closing out the month in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In October, Old Dominion host dates in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more, then hit cities like Seattle, Salt Lake City, and St. Louis in November. They will perform in State College, Pennsylvania on December 1st and continue on to Baltimore; Kansas City, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio. They close out the year at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on December 15th.

Looking ahead to 2024, the band have already booked two nights in Hawaii. They’ll play Honolulu on January 4th, followed by Kahului on January 6th.

Who Is Opening for Old Dominion on Tour?

The latest extension to Old Dominion’s “No Bad Vibes Tour” will feature special guests that vary by city, but the supporting roster has yet to be revealed by the band.

How Can I Get Tickets for Old Dominion’s 2023-2024 Tour?

Tickets to several dates on Old Dominion’s “No Bad Vibes Tour” are already available, while seats for their new shows will be first available to fan club members starting Tuesday, May 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Early access will also open throughout the week via American Express, Spotify, and local or venue-specific offers.

Tickets for the general public follow on Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on-sale, check for seats and deals to all of Old Dominion’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Old Dominion’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

See Old Dominion’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Old Dominion 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

05/04 – Savannah, GA @ EnMarket Arena

05/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

05/06 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

05/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/30 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

07/01 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

07/26 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

07/27 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

07/28 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

09/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

09/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/16 – Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

09/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/23 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

09/28 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

09/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/30 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/05 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center

10/06 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

11/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

11/17 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

11/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

11/30 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

12/01 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

12/02 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/07 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/08 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

12/09 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

12/13 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/14 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

12/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/04 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena

01/06 – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts and Cultural Center