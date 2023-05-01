Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Old Dominion’s 2023 Tour

The "No Bad Vibes Tour" now stretches into 2024

Advertisement
Old Dominion tickets tour 2023 No Bad Vibes how to buy seats dates country music stagecoach
Old Dominion, photo by Mason Allen
May 1, 2023 | 5:37pm ET

    Old Dominion have extended their 2023 North American “No Bad Vibes Tour,” and fans will surely want to add “Tickets” to the three T’s comprising their most recent LP, 2021’s Time, Tequila & Therapy.

    Echoing the tour’s titular chilled-out mood, frontman Matthew Ramsey shared in a statement that “at an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy. They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in.”

    Find tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Old Dominion’s Next Tour?

    Related Video

    Old Dominion’s ongoing “No Bad Vibes Tour” resumes in Savannah, Georgia on May 4th. After Florida shows in Jacksonville and Estero, the band breaks for three weeks before spending two nights apiece at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 27th and May 28th and Lake Tahoe, Nevada’s Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s on June 30th and July 1st. They’ll play one-off dates in Pennsylvania, New York, and Maine later that month and take another pause until the end of summer.

    Advertisement

    The band will relaunch in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 7th, followed by Midwest stops to Milwaukee, Detroit, and more. They’ll headline Boston’s TD Garden on September 21st, Belmont, New York’s UBS Arena on September 23rd, and Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on September 28th before closing out the month in Raleigh, North Carolina.

    In October, Old Dominion host dates in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more, then hit cities like Seattle, Salt Lake City, and St. Louis in November. They will perform in State College, Pennsylvania on December 1st and continue on to Baltimore; Kansas City, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio. They close out the year at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on December 15th.

    Looking ahead to 2024, the band have already booked two nights in Hawaii. They’ll play Honolulu on January 4th, followed by Kahului on January 6th.

    Who Is Opening for Old Dominion on Tour?

    The latest extension to Old Dominion’s “No Bad Vibes Tour” will feature special guests that vary by city, but the supporting roster has yet to be revealed by the band.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Old Dominion’s 2023-2024 Tour?

    Tickets to several dates on Old Dominion’s “No Bad Vibes Tour” are already available, while seats for their new shows will be first available to fan club members starting Tuesday, May 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Early access will also open throughout the week via American Express, Spotify, and local or venue-specific offers.

    Advertisement

    Tickets for the general public follow on Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on-sale, check for seats and deals to all of Old Dominion’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Old Dominion’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

    See Old Dominion’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Old Dominion 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    05/04 – Savannah, GA @ EnMarket Arena
    05/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
    05/06 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
    05/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    05/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    06/30 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
    07/01 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
    07/26 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
    07/27 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
    07/28 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
    09/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    09/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    09/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    09/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    09/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    09/16 – Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
    09/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    09/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    09/23 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    09/28 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
    09/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    09/30 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    10/05 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center
    10/06 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
    10/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    10/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    11/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    11/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    11/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
    11/17 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    11/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    11/30 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
    12/01 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
    12/02 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    12/07 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
    12/08 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    12/09 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
    12/13 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    12/14 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    12/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    01/04 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena
    01/06 – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

aerosmith tickets 2023 2024 peace out farewell final tour steven tyler joe perry onsale presale

How to Get Tickets to Aerosmith's 2023-2024 Farewell Tour

May 1, 2023

ray lamontagne 2023 north american tour dates tickets

Ray LaMontagne Announces 2023 Tour

May 1, 2023

killer mike 2023 north american tour dates schedule tickets

Killer Mike Announces Summer 2023 Tour

May 1, 2023

ann wilson tour

Heart's Ann Wilson Announces Summer 2023 North American Tour

May 1, 2023

weyes blood 2023 dates tour live music indie rock alternative news

Weyes Blood Announces New Tour Dates in US and Europe [Updated]

May 1, 2023

king krule space heavy 2023 tour dates indie rock north america europe live music news tickets

King Krule Announces 2023 "Space Heavy Tour"

May 1, 2023

Aerosmith farewell tour

Aerosmith Announce 2023-2024 North American Farewell Tour

May 1, 2023

How to Get Tickets to Ed Sheeran's 2023 Tour

April 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Old Dominion's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter