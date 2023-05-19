How to Get Tickets to Peso Pluma’s 2023 Tour

Breakout Mexican vocalist Peso Pluma has extended his first US trek in 2023 and tickets to his “Doble P Tour” have already gone up for grabs.

Check for seats here, and read on for a breakdown of all the dates and details.

What Is Peso Pluma’s Next Tour?

The “Doble P Tour” kicks off in Seattle on June 8th, followed by dates in Salt Lake City, Tampa, and more in the first month. Peso Pluma continues to Kansas City, Missouri on July 1st, then hits California for four nights between Bakersfield, Palm Desert, Sacramento, and Inglewood. He’ll host three Texas shows in Austin, Fort Worth, and San Antonio before heading to Las Vegas on July 21st, Atlanta on July 28th, and Nashville on July 29th.

Related Video

In August, the “Ella Baila Sola” artist returns to Texas for dates in El Paso, Houston, and Irving along with subsequent performances in Denver, Brooklyn, and Boston. He pays one more visit to Texas for concerts in Hidalgo on September 8th and San Antonio on September 9th, then wraps with a repeat trip to California that stops in San Diego on September 30th, San Jose on October 13th, and Anaheim for the final show on October 20th.

Who Is Opening for Peso Pluma on Tour?

Peso Pluma will be supported on select dates by Alemán, though we’re still holding out for the singer’s recent collaborator Becky G to make an appearance after the pair briefly shared Coachella’s main stage in April.

How Can I Get Tickets for Peso Pluma’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to all of Peso Pluma’s upcoming live performances are available now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Peso Pluma’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Peso Pluma’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

Advertisement

Peso Pluma 2023 Tour Dates:

06/08 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

06/09 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

06/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

06/17 – Zapopan, MX @ Auditorio Telmex

06/23 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

06/24 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

06/29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

07/01 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

07/07 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater

07/08 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs *

07/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

07/12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

07/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center *

07/15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

07/16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

07/20 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater *

07/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

07/23 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

07/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

07/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/30 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/04 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

08/05 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

08/11 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land *

08/12 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

08/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

08/24 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

08/25 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

08/27 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

09/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex *

09/08 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

09/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

09/15 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

09/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

09/28 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/13 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *

10/20 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

* = w/ Aleman