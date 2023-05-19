How to Get Tickets to Peso Pluma’s 2023 Tour

Breakout Mexican vocalist Peso Pluma has extended his first US trek in 2023 and tickets to his “Doble P Tour” have already gone up for grabs.
Check for seats here, and read on for a breakdown of all the dates and details.
What Is Peso Pluma’s Next Tour?
The “Doble P Tour” kicks off in Seattle on June 8th, followed by dates in Salt Lake City, Tampa, and more in the first month. Peso Pluma continues to Kansas City, Missouri on July 1st, then hits California for four nights between Bakersfield, Palm Desert, Sacramento, and Inglewood. He’ll host three Texas shows in Austin, Fort Worth, and San Antonio before heading to Las Vegas on July 21st, Atlanta on July 28th, and Nashville on July 29th.
In August, the “Ella Baila Sola” artist returns to Texas for dates in El Paso, Houston, and Irving along with subsequent performances in Denver, Brooklyn, and Boston. He pays one more visit to Texas for concerts in Hidalgo on September 8th and San Antonio on September 9th, then wraps with a repeat trip to California that stops in San Diego on September 30th, San Jose on October 13th, and Anaheim for the final show on October 20th.
Who Is Opening for Peso Pluma on Tour?
Peso Pluma will be supported on select dates by Alemán, though we’re still holding out for the singer’s recent collaborator Becky G to make an appearance after the pair briefly shared Coachella’s main stage in April.
How Can I Get Tickets for Peso Pluma’s 2023 Tour?
Tickets to all of Peso Pluma’s upcoming live performances are available now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are Peso Pluma’s 2023 Tour Dates?
See Peso Pluma’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.
Peso Pluma 2023 Tour Dates:
06/08 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
06/09 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
06/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
06/17 – Zapopan, MX @ Auditorio Telmex
06/23 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *
06/24 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
06/29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
07/01 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
07/07 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater
07/08 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs *
07/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
07/12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
07/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center *
07/15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
07/16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
07/20 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater *
07/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *
07/23 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *
07/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
07/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
07/30 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/04 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
08/05 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
08/11 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land *
08/12 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
08/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
08/24 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
08/25 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
08/27 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
09/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex *
09/08 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
09/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
09/15 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
09/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre
09/28 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/13 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *
10/20 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *
* = w/ Aleman