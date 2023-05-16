How to Get Tickets to Post Malone’s 2023 Tour

Post Malone has unveiled his 2023 “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour in support of his upcoming fifth LP, Austin, and tickets will ensure access to another spectacle matching the theatrics of his explosive 2022 “Twelve Carat Tour.”

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all,” he shared in a statement. “Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very, very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours.”

Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Post Malone’s Next Tour?

Following previously scheduled dates in Europe and the UK, Post Malone will launch the North American “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour in Noblesville, Indiana on July 8th. He’ll continue through the Midwest with stops to Cincinnati, Detroit, St. Louis, and more before heading to Toronto on July 19th; Mansfield, Massachusetts on July 22nd; and Camden, New Jersey on July 25th.

After closing July in West Palm Beach, Florida and opening August in Tampa, the “Circles” singer will hit Atlanta, Dallas, and Houston. Post Malone will wrap the “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour following shows in Albuquerque, Phoenix, and four nights in California between San Diego on August 13th, Wheatland on August 15th, Mountain View on August 16th, and San Bernardino on August 19th.

Who Is Opening for Post Malone on Tour?

No supporting acts or openers have been announced for Posty’s upcoming North American dates yet, but the vibrato-heavy vocalist has been touring Europe with Rae Sremmurd, the rap duo composed of his “Sunflower” collaborator Swae Lee and brother Slim Jxmmi.

How Can I Get Tickets for Post Malone’s 2023 Tour?

Post Malone tickets for his North American tour will go up for grabs first to Citi cardmembers on Wednesday, May 17th. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, May 18th at 12:00 p.m. local time (use access code ICONIC), while early access options via Spotify and venue-specific offers will open throughout the week.

Finally, general public on-sale begins on Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, you can check for seats and deals to all of Post Malone’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Post Malone’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Post Malone’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

Post Malone 2023 Tour Dates:

05/16 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena *

05/17 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena *

05/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

05/26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

07/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/11 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/15 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/23 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

07/25 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/31 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/01 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/05 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/08 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/13 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

08/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/19 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

* = w/ Rae Sremmurd