How to Get Tickets to Romeo Santos’ 2023 Tour

Romeo Santos has extended his ongoing “Formula Vol. 3” world tour, and tickets will allow North American fans to enjoy their own royal spectatorship as the New York native and reigning “King of Bachata” returns stateside this fall.

Check for seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Romeo Santos’ Next Tour?

In 2023, the “Formula Vol. 3” tour has already capped treks to Europe and South America, while stops to Central America and Puerto Rico await in May.

Santos will officially kick off the North American leg at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on June 3rd, followed by performances in New York on June 9th, Miami on June 16th, and the final US summer date in Houston on June 24th.

During the summer, Santos will continue the “Formula Vol. 3” tour in Europe and South America as well as several dates in Mexico in August.

The Aventura singer resumes his US leg in Fresno, California on October 4th, followed by California dates in San Francisco, Oakland, and Ontario and three nights in Texas between El Paso, San Antonio, and Dallas. After stops to Rosemont, Illinois and Nashville, he’ll travel up the East Coast to visit Washington, DC; Boston; Newark, New Jersey; and more in early November. Santos headlines Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on November 12th, then hits Orlando before closing the North American stretch with two Canadian shows between Montreal on November 22nd and Toronto on November 25th.

Who Is Opening for Romeo Santos on Tour?

No openers or supporting acts have been announced to join Romeo Santos on the “Formula Vol. 3” tour, but the innovative bachata artist has plenty of collaborators in his catalogue to call upon if he’s looking for an artist. Other than his bandmates in Aventura, the singer-songwriter has worked with the likes of Drake, Bad Bunny, Wisin y Yandel, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets for Romeo Santos’ 2023 Tour?

Tickets to several dates on Romeo Santos’ North American “Formula Vol. 3” tour are available now, while seats for additional fall shows will first go up for grabs with an artist-sponsored pre-sale on Tuesday, May 16th. A Ticketmaster pre-sale follows on Thursday, May 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code ICONIC), and early access options via Spotify and venue-specific offers will also open throughout the week.

General public on-sale begins on Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, you can check for seats and deals to all of Romeo Santos’ upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Tickets to Romeo Santos’ international tour dates can be purchased through Viagogo.

What Are Romeo Santos’ 2023 Tour Dates?

See Romeo Santos’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

Romeo Santos 2023 Tour Dates:

05/20 – San Juan, PR @ Estadio Hiram Bithorn Stadium

05/21 – San Juan, PR @ Estadio Hiram Bithorn Stadium

05/23 – Panamá, PA @ Rod Carew National Stadium

05/27 – San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot

06/03 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

06/09 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field

06/16 – Miami, FL @ IoanDepot Park

06/24 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

06/29 – Zürich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/30 – Milan, IT @ Ticketmaster Arena

07/02 – London, UK @ The O2

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

07/08 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

07/09 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

07/14 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy Rotterdam

07/15 – Marbella, ES @ Oasisss Marbella, Finca Caridad

07/21 – Murcia, ES @ FICA Murcia

07/22 – Valencia, ES @ Marina Sur

07/28 – Zaragoza, ES @ Ferias De Muestras De Zaragoza

07/29 – Anexo Estadio de Gran Canaria Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, ES @

08/04 – Tijuana, MX @ Estadio Caliente

08/06 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio Mobil Súper

08/11 – Guadalajara, MX @ Jalisco Stadium

08/13 – Santiago De Querétaro, MX @ Corregidora Stadium

08/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Campo Marte

08/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Campo Marte

08/18 – Boca Del Río, MX @ Estadio Universitario Beto Ávila

08/20 – Mérida, MX @ Estadio Carlos Iturralde

08/25 – Asunción, PY @ Jockey Club del Paraguay

10/04 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

10/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/07 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/11 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/15 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

10/17 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

10/20 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

10/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/24 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/03 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

11/05 – Washington, DC @– Capital One Arena

11/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/08 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena