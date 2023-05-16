Menu
How to Get Tickets to Romeo Santos’ 2023 Tour

The "Formula Vol. 3 Tour" extends through November

Romeo Santos tickets 2023 world tour formula vol 3 presale onsale shows schedule buy seats live dates
Romeo Santos, photo by Erniel Rodriguez (via Instagram)
May 16, 2023 | 12:49pm ET

    Romeo Santos has extended his ongoing “Formula Vol. 3” world tour, and tickets will allow North American fans to enjoy their own royal spectatorship as the New York native and reigning “King of Bachata” returns stateside this fall.

    Check for seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Romeo Santos’ Next Tour?

    In 2023, the “Formula Vol. 3” tour has already capped treks to Europe and South America, while stops to Central America and Puerto Rico await in May.

    Santos will officially kick off the North American leg at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on June 3rd, followed by performances in New York on June 9th, Miami on June 16th, and the final US summer date in Houston on June 24th.

    During the summer, Santos will continue the “Formula Vol. 3” tour in Europe and South America as well as several dates in Mexico in August.

    The Aventura singer resumes his US leg in Fresno, California on October 4th, followed by California dates in San Francisco, Oakland, and Ontario and three nights in Texas between El Paso, San Antonio, and Dallas. After stops to Rosemont, Illinois and Nashville, he’ll travel up the East Coast to visit Washington, DC; Boston; Newark, New Jersey; and more in early November. Santos headlines Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on November 12th, then hits Orlando before closing the North American stretch with two Canadian shows between Montreal on November 22nd and Toronto on November 25th.

    Who Is Opening for Romeo Santos on Tour?

    No openers or supporting acts have been announced to join Romeo Santos on the “Formula Vol. 3” tour, but the innovative bachata artist has plenty of collaborators in his catalogue to call upon if he’s looking for an artist. Other than his bandmates in Aventura, the singer-songwriter has worked with the likes of Drake, Bad Bunny, Wisin y Yandel, and more.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Romeo Santos’ 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to several dates on Romeo Santos’ North American “Formula Vol. 3” tour are available now, while seats for additional fall shows will first go up for grabs with an artist-sponsored pre-sale on Tuesday, May 16th. A Ticketmaster pre-sale follows on Thursday, May 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code ICONIC), and early access options via Spotify and venue-specific offers will also open throughout the week.

    General public on-sale begins on Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, you can check for seats and deals to all of Romeo Santos’ upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Tickets to Romeo Santos’ international tour dates can be purchased through Viagogo.

    What Are Romeo Santos’ 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Romeo Santos’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

    Romeo Santos 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/20 – San Juan, PR @ Estadio Hiram Bithorn Stadium
    05/21 – San Juan, PR @ Estadio Hiram Bithorn Stadium
    05/23 – Panamá, PA @ Rod Carew National Stadium
    05/27 – San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot
    06/03 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
    06/09 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field
    06/16 – Miami, FL @ IoanDepot Park
    06/24 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
    06/29 – Zürich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    06/30 – Milan, IT @ Ticketmaster Arena
    07/02 – London, UK @ The O2
    07/06 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
    07/07 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
    07/08 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
    07/09 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
    07/14 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy Rotterdam
    07/15 – Marbella, ES @ Oasisss Marbella, Finca Caridad
    07/21 – Murcia, ES @ FICA Murcia
    07/22 – Valencia, ES @ Marina Sur
    07/28 – Zaragoza, ES @ Ferias De Muestras De Zaragoza
    07/29 – Anexo Estadio de Gran Canaria Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, ES @
    08/04 – Tijuana, MX @ Estadio Caliente
    08/06 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio Mobil Súper
    08/11 – Guadalajara, MX @ Jalisco Stadium
    08/13 – Santiago De Querétaro, MX @ Corregidora Stadium
    08/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Campo Marte
    08/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Campo Marte
    08/18 – Boca Del Río, MX @ Estadio Universitario Beto Ávila
    08/20 – Mérida, MX @ Estadio Carlos Iturralde
    08/25 – Asunción, PY @ Jockey Club del Paraguay
    10/04 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
    10/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    10/07 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    10/11 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
    10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    10/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    10/15 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    10/17 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
    10/20 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
    10/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    10/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    10/24 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    10/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    11/03 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
    11/05 – Washington, DC @– Capital One Arena
    11/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    11/08 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    11/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

