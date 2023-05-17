How to Get Tickets to $uicideBoy$’s 2023 “Grey Day Tour”

$uicideboy$’s annual “Grey Day Tour” is returning in 2023 with a long list of killer support acts (get tickets here). As the hip-hop duo continues to drop their 4-part Yin Yang Tapes EP saga, scroll onward to see how to get tickets to an upcoming show near you.

What Is $uicideboy$’s Next Tour?

The 2023 “Grey Day Tour” will see $uicideboy$ play over 40 shows across the US from August through October. The trek begins August 25th at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama and includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York City, American Airlines Center in Dallas, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The tour wraps up October 30th at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado.

Who Is Opening the Tour?

$uicideboy$ will be joined by Ghostemane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez, while Freddie Dredd will also perform on select dates.

When Can I Get Tickets?

Pre-sale tickets to the 2023 “Grey Day Tour” go on sale Thursday, May 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code ICONIC), while the general sale begins Friday, May 19th at the same time via Ticketmaster,

Once tickets are on sale, look for deals over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are the Yin Yang Tapes?

$uicideboy$’s current project is a series of four EPs correlating to each of the seasons. One four-track EP is dropped on every Friday in May, meaning the Spring Season and Summer Season editions have already been released. The duo’s upcoming tour mates Ghostemane and Freddie Dredd appear on the tapes as well.

What Are $uicideboy$’s 2023 Tour Dates?

Check out $uicideboy$’s full tour itinerary below.

08/25 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

08/26 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/27 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

08/29 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

08/30 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

09/01 — New Orleans @ Smoothie King Center

09/03 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/05 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/06 — Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/09 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

09/19 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

09/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

09/24 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/27 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/29 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/30 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

10/01 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/03 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center *

10/04 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

10/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Raceway *

10/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ Thomas & Mack Center *

10/08 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *

10/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *

10/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

10/14 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

10/16 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Center *

10/18 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

10/20 — Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena *

10/21 — Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center *

10/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *

10/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

10/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum *

10/30 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

*= w/ Freddie Dredd