How to Get Tickets to $uicideBoy$’s 2023 “Grey Day Tour”

The New Orleans rappers are hitting the road

how to buy $uicideboy$ tickets grey day tour 2023
$uicideboy$, photo by Max Beck
May 17, 2023 | 5:18pm ET

    $uicideboy$’s annual “Grey Day Tour” is returning in 2023 with a long list of killer support acts (get tickets here). As the hip-hop duo continues to drop their 4-part Yin Yang Tapes EP saga, scroll onward to see how to get tickets to an upcoming show near you.

    What Is $uicideboy$’s Next Tour?

    The 2023 “Grey Day Tour” will see $uicideboy$ play over 40 shows across the US from August through October. The trek begins August 25th at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama and includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York City, American Airlines Center in Dallas, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The tour wraps up October 30th at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado.

    Who Is Opening the Tour?

    $uicideboy$ will be joined by Ghostemane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez, while Freddie Dredd will also perform on select dates.

    When Can I Get Tickets?

    Pre-sale tickets to the 2023 “Grey Day Tour” go on sale Thursday, May 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code ICONIC), while the general sale begins Friday, May 19th at the same time via Ticketmaster,

    Once tickets are on sale, look for deals over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are the Yin Yang Tapes?

    $uicideboy$’s current project is a series of four EPs correlating to each of the seasons. One four-track EP is dropped on every Friday in May, meaning the Spring Season and Summer Season editions have already been released. The duo’s upcoming tour mates Ghostemane and Freddie Dredd appear on the tapes as well.

    What Are $uicideboy$’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    Check out $uicideboy$’s full tour itinerary below.

    08/25 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
    08/26 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    08/27 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
    08/29 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    08/30 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena
    09/01 — New Orleans @ Smoothie King Center
    09/03 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/05 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    09/06 — Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
    09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    09/09 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    09/12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    09/13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
    09/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    09/16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    09/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    09/19 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    09/20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    09/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    09/24 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    09/27 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    09/29 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    09/30 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
    10/01 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    10/03 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center *
    10/04 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
    10/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Raceway *
    10/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ Thomas & Mack Center *
    10/08 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *
    10/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *
    10/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
    10/14 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *
    10/16 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Center *
    10/18 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
    10/20 — Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena *
    10/21 — Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center *
    10/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *
    10/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
    10/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum *
    10/30 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

    *= w/ Freddie Dredd

