Hormone Monsters Get Starstruck In Teaser for Human Resources Season 2: Watch

Netflix has shared the official teaser for Season 2 of Human Resources. With its premiere date set for June 9th, the Big Mouth spinoff series will return with a star-studded list of guest appearances, including Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, and Eugene Levy.

Human Resources takes a look at the professional lives of al the Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Love Bugs, Shame Wizards, and more who guide our tween Big Mouth protagonists through the highs and lows of puberty and beyond. The teaser takes a very meta approach, with its animated cast — including Big Mouth favorites Maury (Nick Kroll) and Connie (Maya Rudolph) — gossiping about the high-profile guest stars on Season 2. Who would’ve thought Connie was a Hannah Montana fan?

Human Resources Season 2 will also welcome newcomers Hugh Jackman, Pamela Adlon, Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, Thandiwe Newton, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford, Bobby Cannavale, and Cole Escola. Returning to the office are David Thewlis, Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park.

Watch the teaser for Human Resources Season 2 ahead of its June 9th premiere date below.

Season 1 of Human Resources premiered back in March 2022, and last fall. Consequence caught up with Kroll about the future of Big Mouth as well as Don’t Worry Darling, his stand-up, and more. Last week, Netflix renewed Big Mouth for its eighth and final season, which is slated to premiere in 2024.