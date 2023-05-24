Menu
Chaos Resumes in Trailer for I Think You Should Leave Season 3: Watch

Featuring Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri, and more

i think you should leave season 3 trailer watch
I Think You Should Leave (Netflix)
May 24, 2023 | 2:00pm ET

    Tim Robinson returns with I Think You Should Leave Season 3 on May 30th, and in its newly released trailer, it’s clear his absurdist comedy hasn’t changed a bit.

    Robinson nearly causes a car accident, head-butts a child, has a meltdown on a game show, and gets into numerous other situations that would allow him to essentially yell at anyone unfortunate enough to cross his path. A trailer for a show like this can’t really do its hijinks justice, but what it can do is unveil the season’s laundry list of A-list guest stars, including Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Mitra Jouhari, Tim Heidecker, Beck Bennett, Biff Wiff, Conner O’Malley, and Carmen Christopher.

    Written by Robinson and co-creator Zach Kanin, the six-episdoe third installment of I Think You Should Leave was again executive produced by The Lonely Island (Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone) alongside Ali Bell of Party Over Here.

    Since premiering in 2019, the show has become a critical darling, earning an Emmy Award and ranking among our lists of the best shows of 2019the 2010s, and Netflix as a whole. As Robinson says in the trailer, “It’s so fucking fun!”

