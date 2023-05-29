Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Illenium on Remixing Taylor Swift and His Linkin Park-Inspired Album

The DJ/songwriter takes us inside his new self-titled album

Advertisement
Illenium self-titled album Kyle Meredith podcast interview
Kyle Meredith with Illenium, photo by Lindsey Byrnes
Follow
May 29, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Illenium joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his new self-titled album.

    Related Video

    The DJ/songwriter, born Nicholas Miller, explains how the new record is a prequel to his first trilogy of albums, how the songs call back to early favorites of his like Linkin Park and Blink 182, and the joys of rocking out with Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker.

    Advertisement

    Miller also discusses remixing Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” going bigger on his latest tour, and partnering with End Overdose.

    “I wanted to kind of throw it back, mainly for my fans, but also as a fun song to play out. Like an older, more synth-heavy — my older sound.” he explains. “I knew my fans would love it.”

    Listen to Illenium chat about his self-titled album and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jemima Kirke Ashley Zuckerman city on fire

Jemima Kirke and Ashley Zuckerman on the Early 2000s Setting of Apple TV+’s City on Fire

May 26, 2023

Travis Van Winkle fubar podcast interview kyle Meredith

Travis Van Winkle on Impressing Arnold Schwarzenegger on FUBAR Set, and Crying for Pearl Jam

May 24, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger fubar podcast interview Kyle meredith

Arnold Schwarzenegger on His First TV Series and ‘80s Action Heroes

May 22, 2023

Far From Saints podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones and The Wind and the Wave’s Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker on Their New Band, Far From Saints

May 20, 2023

city on fire Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders on City on Fire, Shrooms, and The Strokes & Radiohead

May 19, 2023

Def Leppard drastic symphonies podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Def Leppard’s Phil Collen on Their Royal Philharmonic Collab and Resurrecting the Bowie Cover Band Cybernauts

May 17, 2023

g-eazy Tulips & Roses interview podcast Kyle Meredith

G-Eazy on Burning Out, Living in Paris, and Becoming Part Owner of Oakland Roots

May 15, 2023

The New Pornographers continue as a guest interview podcast Kyle Meredith

The New Pornographers’ A.C. Newman on Early Influences and Not Being Tied to a Decade

May 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Illenium on Remixing Taylor Swift and His Linkin Park-Inspired Album

Menu Shop Search Newsletter