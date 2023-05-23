Florence Pugh: Indie Film World Was “Pissed” When I Joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Florence Pugh says that not everyone was too pleased with her when she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“So many people in the indie film world were really pissed off at me,” Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova in the MCU, said in a new profile with Time Magazine. “They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever.’”

Pugh became a cult favorite thanks in part to her roles in indie flicks like Lady Macbeth in 2016, Midsommar and Little Women from 2019, and Olivia Wilde’s infamous Don’t Worry Darling in 2022.

Advertisement

Related Video

Pugh went on: “And I’m like, no, I’m working as hard as I used to work. I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organized with your schedule.”

Pugh took on the character of Belova in Black Widow in 2021, reprising the role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye and the upcoming Marvel film Thunderbolts. Since then, she’s still had time to star in indies like Netflix’s The Wonder and Zac Braff’s A Good Person.

Thunderbolts comes out July 26th. Pugh will also appear in Dune: Part Two alongside Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler, which hits theaters later this year. This July, she’ll star in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, his period piece about the making of the atomic bomb.