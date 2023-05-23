Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Florence Pugh: Indie Film World Was “Pissed” When I Joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe

"I've always done back-to-back movies. It's just people are watching them now."

Advertisement
Florence Pugh Marvel MCU quoteworthy
Midsommar (A24)
May 23, 2023 | 1:29pm ET

    Florence Pugh says that not everyone was too pleased with her when she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

    “So many people in the indie film world were really pissed off at me,” Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova in the MCU, said in a new profile with Time Magazine. “They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever.’”

    Pugh became a cult favorite thanks in part to her roles in indie flicks like Lady Macbeth in 2016, Midsommar and Little Women from 2019, and Olivia Wilde’s infamous Don’t Worry Darling in 2022.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Pugh went on: “And I’m like, no, I’m working as hard as I used to work. I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organized with your schedule.”

    Pugh took on the character of Belova in Black Widow in 2021, reprising the role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye and the upcoming Marvel film Thunderbolts. Since then, she’s still had time to star in indies like Netflix’s The Wonder and Zac Braff’s A Good Person.

    Thunderbolts comes out July 26th. Pugh will also appear in Dune: Part Two alongside Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler, which hits theaters later this year. This July, she’ll star in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, his period piece about the making of the atomic bomb.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Underrated Disney Movies

11 Most Underrated Disney Movies

May 23, 2023

joaquin phoenix todd haynes gay period piece nc 17 romance film movie news

Joaquin Phoenix to Star in NC-17 Gay Period Piece from Director Todd Haynes

May 23, 2023

the color purple trailer music remake oprah winfrey steven spielberg fantasia taraji p. henson

Fantasia Breaks Free in Emotional Trailer for The Color Purple Musical Remake: Watch

May 22, 2023

Ray Stevenson in Thor

Ray Stevenson, Thor, Dexter, and RRR Actor, Dead at 58

May 22, 2023

jude law poop perfume henry viii firebrand

Jude Law Wore Perfume Smelling of "Blood, Fecal Matter, and Sweat" While Playing Henry VIII

May 22, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger fubar podcast interview Kyle meredith

Arnold Schwarzenegger on His First TV Series and ‘80s Action Heroes

May 22, 2023

Little Mermaid Review Live Action

The Little Mermaid Review: A Story About Mermaids and Magic Doesn't Need a Grounded Touch

May 22, 2023

Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Pete Seeger

Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan Biopic

May 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Florence Pugh: Indie Film World Was "Pissed" When I Joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Menu Shop Search Newsletter