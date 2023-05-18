Menu
Indigo Girls Announce 2023 Tour Dates

In North America and Europe this summer

Indigo Girls, photo courtesy of the artist
May 18, 2023 | 1:18pm ET

    Indigo Girls are hitting the road. The folk icons have announced an extensive run of tour dates, taking them through North America and Europe through summer 2023.

    Most of Indigo Girls’ upcoming shows will feature the duo along with a full band, comprising longtime violinist Lyris Hung, drummer Brady Blade (Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller), guitarist Jeff Fielder (Mark Lanegan, Amy Ray Band), bassist Clare Kenny (Sinead O’Connor, Edwyn Collins), and Carol Isaacs (Sinead O’Connor,) on keys.

    Indigo Girls will kick things off in Asbury Park, New Jersey on June 1st, hitting major cities across the US throughout June and July. Their UK and EU dates begin on August 17th in Dublin, with their finale in Kettering on August 25th. Larkin Poe, Kevn Kinney, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Garrison Starr, Neko Case, and more will provide support on varying dates.

    “As time has gone on, our audience has become more expansive and diverse which gives me a great sense of joy,” the band’s Emily Saliers says in a press release. “We joke about being old, but what is old when it comes to music? We’re still a bar band at heart. We are so inspired by younger artists and while our lyrics and writing approach may change, our passion for music feels the same as it did when we were 25 years old.”

    Grab tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See all of Indigo Girls’ 2023 tour dates below.

    Back in 2020, Indigo Girls chatted about their latest album Look Long on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast.

    Indigo Girls 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
    06/02 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – The Great Cedar Showroom
    06/04 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage
    06/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
    06/07 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
    06/08 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
    06/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    06/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    06/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    06/13 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Cain Park – Cleveland Heights
    06/15 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
    06/16 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino
    06/17 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
    06/23 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
    06/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Luckman Fine Arts Complex
    06/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Stern Grove Festival
    06/27 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    06/28 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre
    06/29 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre
    07/01 – Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds
    07/02 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field
    07/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
    07/05 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium
    07/06 – Ft. Collins, CO @ New Belgium Brewery
    07/07 – Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center
    08/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Midtown (fka Listening Room)
    08/05 – Plymouth, MN @ Hilde Performance Center
    08/17 – Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall
    08/19 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
    08/20 – Devon, UK @ Beautiful Days Festival
    08/21 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
    08/23 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde2
    08/24 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
    08/25 – Kettering, UK @ Greenbelt Festival

