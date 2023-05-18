Iron Maiden Enlist Anthrax for “Among the Living” Event in Legacy of the Beast Mobile Game

Two of metal’s most iconic mascots — Iron Maiden’s Eddie and Anthrax’s ornery flatbill-cap-wearing Not-Man — are joining forces for the Among the Living in-game event in Maiden’s Legacy of the Beast mobile game.

For this latest dungeon event, the plot of Anthrax’s recent Among the Living graphic novel serves as the premise, as players venture through the wreckage of a recently destroyed New York City. Not-Man is out for revenge, and he’s got Eddie in tow.

“We couldn’t be happier to be featured in this game,” commented Anthrax, who join an esteemed group of major bands (Motörhead, Disturbed, and Five Finger Death Punch) that have appeared in LOTB.

The band continued: “When the idea came up, we were completely taken aback by it, like, ‘Are you serious?’ You have Eddie, one of the greatest mascots of all-time, and the Not-Man. When you see the Non-Man’s face, you identify it with Anthrax. The same with Eddie and Iron Maiden — it doesn’t have to SAY ‘Iron Maiden,” it doesn’t have to SAY ‘Anthrax,’ you just put those two faces up and you KNOW it’s Anthrax and Iron Maiden. Eddie and the Not-Man together, it’s like Batman and Robin, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy, peanut butter and jelly, it’s just the greatest, and we’re so happy to be part of it. The game kicks ass, and we think people are going to be so happy with it — we can’t wait for it to come out.”

Players can obtain the Not-Man character by having logged into the game seven times between May 17th and and June 16th at 5 p.m. PT. He adds to the game’s ever-growing breadth of content, which has expanded to include 38 dungeons and six story worlds, as well as numerous game modes, since launching in 2016. The game is due to celebrate its seventh anniversary on July 5th.

Earlier this year, Maiden welcomed Motörhead’s Snaggletooth to Legacy of the Beast, after previous collaborations with Ghost, Disturbed, Five Finger Death Punch, and others.

In other news, Anthrax recently hit the studio to begin tracking their highly anticipated new album. Meanwhile, Iron Maiden announced a string of Canadian shows leading up their performance at the massive Power Trip festival later this year. Pick up tickets here.

To download Iron Maiden’s Legacy of the Beast mobile game, go to this location. You can view the introduction to the Not-Man and in-game footage of him in action below.