Jackie Chan to Return in Next Karate Kid Movie: Report

Jackie Chan is in talks to return for the next movie in the Karate Kid franchise, per DiscussingFilm.

According to the report, the legendary action star is expected to reprise his role of Mr. Han from 2010’s The Karate Kid, a remake of the original 1984 film. In the movie, Chan played a kung fu master who mentors Jaden Smith’s 12-year-old character Dre Parker and teaches him the art of self-defense.

The upcoming Karate Kid film will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) and was announced by Sony Pictures last year. At the time, the movie was set for a June 7th, 2024 release date, but there could be production delays due to the ongoing writers strike.

Advertisement

Related Video

Not much is known about the film, except that it’s billed as a “return to the original Karate Kid franchise.” This means that Mr. Han (and possibly Dre Parker) would somehow have to be tied into a greater Karate Kid universe, which also includes the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai.

In Cobra Kai, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka star in their respective roles of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the original Karate Kid trilogy. Earlier this year, the show was renewed for a sixth and final season, but it has been delayed by the aforementioned strike.