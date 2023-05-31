Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Third Man Charged in Murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay

Jay Bryant has been charged alongside Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, who were previously indicted in 2020

Advertisement
jam master jay murder third man charged
Run-DMC (Jam Master Jay center), photo by Lynn Goldsmith
Follow
May 31, 2023 | 10:55am ET

    A third man has been charged in connection with the murder of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay, who was shot and killed on October 30th, 2002.

    Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn filed a superseding indictment charging Jay Bryant, 49, in the death of the hip-hop pioneer, who was born Jason Mizell. César de Castro, Bryant’s attorney, said his client would be pleading not guilty.

    “Securing an indictment in a secret grand jury, applying an extremely low burden of proof, is one thing,” he said in a statement (via The New York Times). “Proving it at trial is another matter.” Bryant, who is from Queens, had already been in custody for separate federal drug charges.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Two other men — Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan — were previously indicted in August 2020 and charged in connection with the murder of Mizell. At the time, prosecutors said the shooting was the result of a cocaine deal gone bad. According to court papers, Washington and Jordan conspired to kill Mizell after he excluded them from the deal.

    In the new court filing, prosecutors said Bryant entered Mizell’s Queens recording studio with Washington and Jordan. While Washington pointed a gun at another person, Jordan fired two close-range shots at Mizell, including a fatal one to the head.

    According to the indictment, Bryant was spotted entering the building immediately before the shooting, and clothing with his DNA was found at the crime scene. Though Bryant at one point admitted to participating in the murder and has actually told someone he was the shooter, prosecutors do not believe he fired the fatal shot.

    Advertisement

    Mizell’s murder languished as a cold case for nearly two decades as detectives struggled to establish a motive. Now, justice may finally be served.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

empire state bastard debut album

Empire State Bastard (Biffy Clyro, Dave Lombardo) Announce Debut Album Rivers of Heresy

May 31, 2023

best underground metal may 2023

Mining Metal: Ascended Dead, Botanist, Esoctrilihum, Flesh Megalith, Kostnatění, Krallice, RUIM, and Victory Over the Sun

May 31, 2023

Janelle Monáe, photo by Mason Rose

Janelle Monáe Announces "The Age of Pleasure Tour"

May 31, 2023

bonzo book excerpt

Remembering John Bonham: Drummers Pay Tribute to the Led Zeppelin Legend

May 31, 2023

Turnstile I Think You Should Leave Listening Tim Robinson New Single

Turnstile Soundtrack I Think You Should Leave Season 3 with New Single "Listening": Stream

May 31, 2023

Cowboy Junkies Such Ferocious Beauty podcast interview

Cowboy Junkies' Margo Timmins on Loss, Nature, and the Sharon sessions

May 31, 2023

enhypen tickets fate world tour 2023 live dates onsale presale code stream how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to ENHYPEN's 2023 Tour

May 31, 2023

megadeth dave mustaine kramer vanguard

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Unveils Kramer Vanguard Signature Model Electric Guitar

May 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Third Man Charged in Murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

Menu Shop Search Newsletter