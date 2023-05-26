Menu
Jasta Releases New Song “Assimilation Agenda” Featuring Exodus’ Steve “Zetro” Souza: Stream

The two metal frontman team up for a scorching new track

Jamey Jasta and Zetro Souza with Assimilation Agenda image
Steve “Zetro” Souza and Jamey Jasta
May 26, 2023 | 9:55am ET

    Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta has released the new single “Assimilation Agenda” under his Jasta moniker. The song features Exodus singer Steve “Zetro” Souza.

    The track is a total banger, featuring sharp, heavy guitars and cutting vocals from Jasta and Souza. “Assimilation Agenda” marks Jasta’s first bit of new music since his 2019 project The Lost Chapters, Volume 2.

    Nick Bellmore recorded, mixed and mastered the new song at Dexters Lab Recording in Milford, Connecticut. “Assimilation Agenda” also marks the first track released from Jasta’s as-yet-untitled new album, which will drop later this year.

    Related Video

    “The whole album is a love letter to thrash but this song in particular is a great example of what’s to come and one of my favorites,” Jasta said in a statement. “A duet with Zetro that will get the circle pits going HARD!!!”

    In other news, Jamey Jasta purchased the rights to the Milwaukee Metal Fest, which is taking place this holiday weekend. Jasta performed at the pre-party on Thursday night (May 25th), while headliners from Friday through Sunday include Biohazard, Anthrax, and Lamb of God. Last minute passes are available here.

    Check out the lyric video for Jasta’s “Assimilation Agenda” featuring Steve “Zetro” Souza below.

    “Assimilation Agenda” Single Artwork:

    Assimilation Agenda

