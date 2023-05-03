Menu
Jamie Foxx Still Hospitalized Weeks After “Medical Complication,” Friends Urge “Pray for Jamie”

The 55-year-old suffered an undisclosed medical emergency

jamie foxx hospitalized pray medical complication emergency actor film tv music news
Jamie Foxx, photo by John Bauld
May 3, 2023 | 10:59am ET

    On April 12th, Corinne Foxx — daughter of Jamie Foxx — announced that her father had been hospitalized for an undisclosed “medical complication.” Three weeks later, the 55-year-old entertainer is apparently still in the hospital, with sources telling TMZ that Foxx’s family is asking everyone to “pray for Jamie.”

    Foxx’s family is keeping mum about what sent him to the hospital, although they’d previously announced that he was on his way to recovery. At the time of his emergency, Foxx was filming the upcoming comedy Back in Action opposite Cameron Diaz, and producers have reportedly continued to film with stunt and body doubles in his place.

    Foxx also hosts the lyric game show Beat Shazam, on which Corinne DJs; TMZ reports that the show has continued filming with another host, while Corinne is also absent to attend to her father in an Atlanta hospital. Fellow comedians like Tracy Morgan, Steve Harvey, and Tiffany Haddish have publicly sent Foxx their well wishes.

    Last August, Foxx starred in Netflix’s gothic thriller Day ShiftHe’s also set to star in a reboot film centered around the Image Comics antihero Spawnwith writers of Joker, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Captain America: New World Order taking part in writing the script.

