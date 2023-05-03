On April 12th, Corinne Foxx — daughter of Jamie Foxx — announced that her father had been hospitalized for an undisclosed “medical complication.” Three weeks later, the 55-year-old entertainer is apparently still in the hospital, with sources telling TMZ that Foxx’s family is asking everyone to “pray for Jamie.”

Foxx’s family is keeping mum about what sent him to the hospital, although they’d previously announced that he was on his way to recovery. At the time of his emergency, Foxx was filming the upcoming comedy Back in Action opposite Cameron Diaz, and producers have reportedly continued to film with stunt and body doubles in his place.

Foxx also hosts the lyric game show Beat Shazam, on which Corinne DJs; TMZ reports that the show has continued filming with another host, while Corinne is also absent to attend to her father in an Atlanta hospital. Fellow comedians like Tracy Morgan, Steve Harvey, and Tiffany Haddish have publicly sent Foxx their well wishes.

Last August, Foxx starred in Netflix’s gothic thriller Day Shift. He’s also set to star in a reboot film centered around the Image Comics antihero Spawn, with writers of Joker, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Captain America: New World Order taking part in writing the script.