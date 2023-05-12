Jamie Foxx Out of the Hospital, Playing Pickleball

After spending several weeks hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition, Jamie Foxx is at home and recuperating, according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

Corinne addressed rumors surrounding her father’s health in an Instagram post on Friday. “Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Foxx was initially hospital on April 12th, and was still receiving care as recently as May 3rd. His family declined to address the nature of the actor’s condition, but did ask fans to “pray for Jamie.”

Advertisement

Related Video

In her Friday update, Corinne also teased an “exciting work announcement coming next week.” Jamie is next set to star in a reboot film centered around the Image Comics antihero Spawn. He also hosts the lyric game show Beat Shazam, on which Corinne DJs; due to Jamie’s hospitalization, Nick Cannon stepped in as a fill-in host.