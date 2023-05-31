Menu
Janelle Monáe Announces “The Age of Pleasure Tour”

The 26-city tour launches in late August

Janelle Monáe, photo by Mason Rose
May 31, 2023 | 12:18pm ET

    Janelle Monáe has announced “The Age of Pleasure Tour” in support of her upcoming album of the same name.

    The 26-city trek kicks off in Seattle on August 30th, with subsequent dates scheduled in Vancouver, Chicago, Philadelphia, Montreal, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, and more.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale commences on Monday, June 5th (use access code DISCO), ahead of a general on-sale scheduled for Wednesday, June 7th via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets go on sale, you can also grab them via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    The Age of Pleasure, Monaé’s first album in five years, is out on June 9th. The lead single, “Lipstick Lover,” was subsequently crowned our Song of the Week.

    Janelle Monaé 2023 Tour Dates:

    08/30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
    08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
    09/02 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    09/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    09/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
    09/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
    09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    09/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    09/20 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
    09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    09/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*
    09/26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    09/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
    10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
    10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
    10/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    10/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    10/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
    10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    10/18 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

Artists

