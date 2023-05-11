Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Janelle Monáe Announces New Album The Age of Pleasure, Shares “Lipstick Lover”: Stream

First album in five years is out June 9th

Advertisement
janelle monae age of pleasure new album lipstick lover song video stream
Janelle Monáe, photo by Mason Rose
Follow
May 11, 2023 | 12:57pm ET

    Janelle Monáe has announced her new album, The Age of Pleasure, out June 9th via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records. As a preview, she’s shared “Lipstick Lover” and its accompanying video.

    The Age of Pleasure follows 2018’s Dirty Computer (which Consequence named as one of the greatest albums of all time) and her recent swaggering single “Float.” In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Monáe said the album was written from “an honest space” and added that she started with a blank canvas while getting “back to the basics.”

    She continued by explaining the album’s theme. “I’ve had my age of depression. I’ve had my age of anxiety. I’ve had my age of struggle. And again, it’s not like life is pleasurable every single day, but I think I have actively just sought out… How do I create a space for myself? How do I redirect my mind on how I’m thinking about things? How do I realize that right now in this present moment — moments that we’ll never get back — this is where you need to find your pleasure?”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Produced by Monáe’s frequent collaborator Nate “Rocket” Wonder, the reggae-influenced “Lipstick Lover” embraces queer intimacy with lyrics like, “I like lipstick on my neck/ Baby, I’m obsessed, get me undressed/ I wanna feel your lips on mine.” Watch the video, directed by Monáe with Alan Ferguson, below.

    “As we enter into The Age Of Pleasure, ‘Lipstick Lover’ is our freeassmothafucka anthem inspired by f.am. for f.am,” Monáe said in a statement. “This is our audio oasis made with love and signed with cherry red kisses from me to you.”

    Pre-orders for The Age of Pleasure are ongoing. Scroll onwards for the artwork and tracklist.

    Outside of music, Monáe recently earned acclaim for her latest starring role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and she’s set to portray cabaret singer turned secret agent and civil rights activist Josephine Baker in A24’s upcoming television series De La Resistance.

    Advertisement

    The Age of Pleasure Artwork:

    janelle monae age of pleasure new album artwork

    The Age of Pleasure Tracklist:
    01. Float (feat. Seun Kuti and Egypt 80)
    02. Champagne Shit
    03. Black Sugar Beach
    04. Phenomenal
    05. Haute
    06. Ooh La La
    07. Lipstick Lover
    08. The Rush
    09. The French 75
    10. Water Slide
    11. Know Better
    12. Paid in Pleasure
    13. Only Have Eyes 42
    14. A Dry Red

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

The Drums "Plastic Envelope" "Protect Him Always" 2023 tour dates

The Drums Drop Two New Singles "Plastic Envelope" and "Protect Him Always": Stream

May 11, 2023

dolly parton world on fire new single artwork country rockstar music news single stream listen

Dolly Parton Unleashes Scorching New Single "World on Fire": Stream

May 11, 2023

Tenacious D new song Video Games

Tenacious D Unleash "Video Games," First New Original Song in Five Years: Stream

May 11, 2023

joni mitchell newport folk festival live album at newport

Joni Mitchell Announces Newport Folk Festival Live Album

May 11, 2023

killer mike michael artwork tracklist motherless new song video stream

Killer Mike Details New Album MICHAEL, Shares "Motherless": Stream

May 11, 2023

the pretenders relentless let the sun come in new album single pre order chrissie hydne alternative rock music news stream listen

The Pretenders Announce New Album Relentless, Share "Let the Sun Come In": Stream

May 11, 2023

Sevendust by Chuck Brueckmann

Sevendust Unveil New Single "Everything" From Upcoming Album Truth Killer: Stream

May 11, 2023

Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Andreas Neumann

Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Album In Times New Roman..., Share "Emotion Sickness": Stream

May 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Janelle Monáe Announces New Album The Age of Pleasure, Shares "Lipstick Lover": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter