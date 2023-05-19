Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Purchase the Most Expensive Home in California History

The couple paid $200 million for the Malibu property

Advertisement
Beyonce and Jay-Z
Beyonce and JAY-Z, photo via Instagram
May 19, 2023 | 1:25pm ET

    Once Beyoncé concludes her “Renaissance World Tour,” she’ll have a brand new home to return to — and a very luxurious one at that.

    According to TMZ, Beyoncé and JAY-Z have purchased a 30,000-square foot home in Malibu for a record-breaking price tag of $200 million. Apparently that’s the biggest real estate transaction in California history, smashing the previous record of $177 million. It’s also the second most expensive home real estate deal in US history — behind only a $238 million transaction for a property in New York City.

    Incredibly, Beyoncé and JAY-Z actually got something of a deal, as the property was originally listed for $295 million. But with a combined net worth of $2.5 billion, the power couple likely had no problem securing a mortgage.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The home was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando. Art collector William Bell, its previous owner, spent 15 years building the all-concrete structure. It sits on an 8-acre property overlooking Malibu’s Paradise Cove. You can see photos of the property below.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Blur to reunite in 2023 summer tours

Song of the Week: Blur Return with the Sophisticated Odyssey “The Narcissist”

May 19, 2023

jin bts nurse unauthorized vaccine

BTS' Jin Received Unauthorized Vaccine from Military Nurse: Report

May 19, 2023

hopscotch 2023 lineup pavement denzel curry japanese breakfast music festival indie rock pop hip hop news

Hopscotch 2023: Pavement, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast Top Lineup

May 19, 2023

Toyah and Robert UK Sunday Lunch tour

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp Officially Announce 2023 "Sunday Lunch Rock Party Tour"

May 19, 2023

Dethklok

Dethklok Unveil Expanded Edition of The Dethalbum: Stream

May 19, 2023

David Draiman thanks fans for support

Disturbed's David Draiman Thankful for Outpouring of Support: "Don't Worry, I'm Not Going Anywhere"

May 19, 2023

OSEES intercepted message new album single video Live at LEVITATION stream watch

OSEES Announce Synth-Pop-Inspired Album Intercepted Message, Share Title Track: Stream

May 19, 2023

aespa tour

How to Get Tickets to aespa's 2023 World Tour

May 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Purchase the Most Expensive Home in California History

Menu Shop Search Newsletter