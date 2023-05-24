Eric Clapton, Kirk Hammett, Rod Stewart, Johnny Depp and More Perform at Jeff Beck Tribute Shows: Watch

A star-studded gathering of musicians honored the late guitar legend Jeff Beck with two tribute shows on Monday (May 22nd) and Tuesday (May 23rd) at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Eric Clapton, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, Rod Stewart, Johnny Depp, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry were among the major names who took the stage to perform material and covers that Beck himself played during his lifetime.

Highlights included a rousing cover of Beck and Depp’s take on “Isolation” by John Lennon — performed by Hammett, Gibbons, and Depp (who released the song as a collaborative single with Beck in 2022); Stewart tearing through a four-song medley with Clapton; and Gibbons and Depp taking on ZZ Top’s “Rough Boy,” a song Beck and Gibbons used to play together.

Advertisement

Related Video

Elsewhere, Clapton performed lengthy sets on both nights, dipping into Beck’s songbook for originals like “Beck’s Bolero,” as well as songs by their shared band the Yardbirds and blues standards by Buddy Guy and Muddy Waters.

Other notable performers across the two nights included Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Robert Randolph, Olivia Safe, Joss Stone, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Ronnie Wood, and members of the Jeff Beck Band: Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles, and Robert Stevenson.

Visit Setlist.fm for a setlist breakdown from the two concerts, and watch fan footage from the shows below.