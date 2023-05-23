Jeff Rosenstock Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Unleashes “LIKED U BETTER”: Stream

Jeff Rosenstock is back with his first new music of the year by way of the rousing single “LIKED U BETTER.” Along with it, the punk rocker has announced an extensive run of 2023 tour dates.

Recorded in summer 2022, “LIKED U BETTER” is an adrenaline-fueled pop-punk ripper dedicated to anybody who just refuses to be forgotten, despite all your futile attempts to exile them from your memory. Whether that persona non grata is an ex-partner, a disagreeable coworker, or a less-than-ideal roommate, Rosenstock’s singalong chorus acts as a vehicle for taking out all that aggression.

“Thought of you again and I don’t wanna tell my friends/ Don’t wanna scare ‘em off and don’t wanna be judged,” Rosenstock laments, although that shame seems to dwindle by the time he belts the refrain: “I liked you better when you weren’t on my mind!”

Advertisement

Related Video

Rosenstock’s tour kicks off in Washington, D.C. on September 6th, hitting citites including New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Austin, Tulsa, and more before wrapping up in San Diego on December 17th. Sidney Gish and Gladie will provide support on the first half of the run, with Small Crush taking over on the latter half.

Tickets will be available this week via Ticketmaster.

Watch the music video for “LIKED U BETTER” and see all Rosenstock’s 2023 tour dates below.

Rosenstock teamed up with his frequent collaborator Laura Stevenson for a Neil Young covers EP last fall. Rosenstock’s last proper LP was 2020’s NO DREAM, although he followed that up with the projects DUMP and SKA DREAM.

Advertisement

Jeff Rosenstock 2023 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/07 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

09/08 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

09/09 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #

09/12 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #

09/13 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

09/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven #

09/16 – Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl #

09/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

09/19 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed #

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre #

09/22 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall #

09/24 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #

11/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

11/27 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf $

11/28 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace $

11/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

12/01 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage $

12/02 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ $

12/03 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard $

12/05 – Denver, CO @ Summit $

12/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell $

12/08 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall $

12/10 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $

12/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox $

12/14 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project $

12/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom $

12/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo $

12/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park $

# = w/ Sidney Gish, Gladie

$ = w/ Small Crush