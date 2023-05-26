Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jemima Kirke and Ashley Zuckerman on the Early 2000s Setting of Apple TV+’s City on Fire

The actors talk about unlikeable characters and reliving the era that gave them their starts

Advertisement
Jemima Kirke Ashley Zuckerman city on fire
Kyle Meredith with Jemima Kirke and Ashley Zuckerman (Apple TV+)
Consequence Staff
May 26, 2023 | 12:23pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Jemima Kirke and Ashley Zuckerman join Kyle Meredith to talk about Apple TV+’s City on Fire.

    Related Video

    The actors tell us what it was like to portray characters from the early 2000s, an era which launched both actor’s careers. They also chat about how the roles differ from their real personalities, as well as the practices that allow them to ultimately connect with their characters regardless.

    Advertisement

    Elsewhere, Zuckerman (Succession, Fear Street) discusses why he preers to play unlikeable characters and the key to understanding them, while Kirke (Girls, Sex Education) deconstructs how the pair create their own unwritten backstories.

    “You have to write some of [the backstory] in your head,” Kirke explains. “The story just doesn’t have time,” Zuckerman continues.

    Listen to Jemima Kirke and Ashley Zuckerman talk Apple TV+’s City On Fire and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Travis Van Winkle fubar podcast interview kyle Meredith

Travis Van Winkle on Impressing Arnold Schwarzenegger on FUBAR Set, and Crying for Pearl Jam

May 24, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger fubar podcast interview Kyle meredith

Arnold Schwarzenegger on His First TV Series and ‘80s Action Heroes

May 22, 2023

Far From Saints podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones and The Wind and the Wave’s Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker on Their New Band, Far From Saints

May 20, 2023

city on fire Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders on City on Fire, Shrooms, and The Strokes & Radiohead

May 19, 2023

Def Leppard drastic symphonies podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Def Leppard’s Phil Collen on Their Royal Philharmonic Collab and Resurrecting the Bowie Cover Band Cybernauts

May 17, 2023

g-eazy Tulips & Roses interview podcast Kyle Meredith

G-Eazy on Burning Out, Living in Paris, and Becoming Part Owner of Oakland Roots

May 15, 2023

The New Pornographers continue as a guest interview podcast Kyle Meredith

The New Pornographers’ A.C. Newman on Early Influences and Not Being Tied to a Decade

May 13, 2023

Belinda Carlisle kismet podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Belinda Carlisle on Rediscovering Her Classic Sound and Likelihood of Another Go-Go’s LP

May 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jemima Kirke and Ashley Zuckerman on the Early 2000s Setting of Apple TV+’s City on Fire

Menu Shop Search Newsletter