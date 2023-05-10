Jenny Lewis Is Ready to Ride on New Single “Giddy Up”: Stream

Jenny Lewis is back with “Giddy Up,” the latest track from her upcoming album Joy’All.

Not to be confused with Shania Twain’s recent song of the same name, “Giddy Up” is a sultry, twangy slow jam on which Lewis implores her romantic partner to cut the bullshit. “I’m not paranoid/ But I’m not not,” she coos, seemingly juggling her impatience with the pressure of keeping up a “cool girl” air of mystery.

Finally, over subtle guitar-driven instrumentals, Lewis succumbs to her desire: “Giddy up/ Get on my pony and ride,” she sings, which is not a confirmed Ginuwine reference, but we’d like to think he might’ve given Lewis a little inspo. Watch the appropriately Western-themed lyric video for “Giddy Up” below.

“Giddy Up” follows Lewis’ March single “Psychos,” which also appears on Joy’All. Out June 9th, the new record is the former Rilo Kiley singer’s follow-up to her 2019 album On the Line.

Lewis also has a run of tour dates planned for this summer, including shows opening for Ruston Kelly, Beck, Phoenix. Tickets to all of her gigs are available here.