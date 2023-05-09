Menu
Jeremy Renner’s Avengers Co-Stars Visited Him In the Hospital After Snow Plow Accident

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans "didn't know if [they were] ever going to see him again"

The Avengers (Marvel Studios)
May 9, 2023 | 12:41pm ET

    After he suffered from more than 30 broken bones in a gnarly snow plow accident on New Year’s Day, Jeremy Renner got a visit in the hospital from some famous superheroes: His Avengers co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans. Johansson, in particular, was especially shaken up by the near-fatal incident, revealing in a new interview with Variety that she “didn’t know if [she] was ever going to see him again.”

    “I was honestly so fucking happy to see him,” the Black Widow herself said. “To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally. He’s a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he’s also hilarious. We laughed a lot.”

    Evans conceded, adding that there were “no tears at all” during their hospital visit, and that there were instead “a lot of laughs and smiles and hugs.” He added: “Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring.”

    Renner’s outlook wasn’t always so sunny, as he admitted to ABC that he wrote goodbye notes to his loved ones when he first entered the hospital for his injuries. But as the Hawkeye actor began recovering astonishingly quickly, his group chat with his Avengers co-stars went from solemn to silly: “On the Avengers text chain, we’re like, ‘OK, you beat us all. That’s it. You won,’” Johansson added. “That’s like real superhero stuff. It’s unbelievable.”

    Making his first public appearance since the accident on an April episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Renner even reminisced fondly on how his hospital stay helped him accomplish his New Years’ resolutions: “I quit smoking. The easiest way to quit smoking — because I almost killed myself I didn’t even think about smoking. It was easy peasy!”

