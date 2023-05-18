Jimmy Buffett has postponed his upcoming concert in Charleston, South Carolina after being hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue.

The 76-year-old singer made the announcement on his Facebook page, writing, “I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘Winter Tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup,” he continued before thanking fans for their support. “You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe-headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico.” See the full Facebook post below.

The “Margaritaville” singer was scheduled to play Charleston’s Credit One Stadium this Saturday, May 20th. All tickets will be honored for the new date, which has not been announced as of yet. He currently doesn’t have any other shows for 2023.

Unfortunately, this is the second time Buffett has been hospitalized in less than a year. Last September, he had to postpone his remaining 2022 tour schedule. Thankfully, Buffett was able to make his return to the stage in February.

Buffett’s last album was 2020’s Songs You Don’t Know by Heart. Revisit his conversation with Kyle Meredith about Life on the Flip Side, which he released that same year.