Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix to Star in NC-17 Gay Period Piece from Director Todd Haynes

"Joaquin was pushing me further and going 'no, let's go further...' This will be an NC-17 film."

Advertisement
joaquin phoenix todd haynes gay period piece nc 17 romance film movie news
Joaquin Phoenix (photo by Harald Krichel) and Todd Haynes (photo by Georges Biard)
Follow
May 23, 2023 | 10:57am ET

    Todd Haynes is cooking up his next film, which he’s described as “a gay love story set in 1930s LA.” And it looks like he’s found the right co-writer in Joaquin Phoenix, who Haynes said pushed him to “go further” with the script so it’d wind up with an NC-17 rating.

    “The next film is a feature that’s an original script that I developed with Joaquin Phoenix based on some thoughts and ideas he brought to me,” Haynes told IndieWire recently while at Cannes. “We basically wrote with him as a story writer. Me and Jon Raymond and Joaquin share the story credit. And we hope to be shooting it beginning early next year.”

    “Joaquin was pushing me further and going ‘no, let’s go further,'” Haynes added. “This will be an NC-17 film.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Haynes is currently at Cannes promoting May December, his upcoming film starring Natalie Portman and Juliane Moore. Following its premiere, Netflix finalized a deal to purchase its distribution rights for a release later this year. Until then, we can revisit some of the filmmaker’s modern queer classics like like Velvet Goldmine, Poison, and Carol — and if those are his baseline, then whatever Phoenix has in mind is sure to be unforgettable.

    In 2021, Haynes shared The Velvet Undergrounda documentary about the eponymous band. Phoenix recently appeared in Ari Aster’s absurdist horror-comedy Beau Is Afraidand will next reprise his role as Joker in Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux opposite Lady Gaga.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

gogol bordello jello biafra ukraine charity single united strike back

Gogol Bordello and Jello Biafra Lead Ukraine Charity Single "United Strike Back": Stream

May 23, 2023

jeff rosenstock 2023 tour dates liked u better punk rock music news tickets listen stream

Jeff Rosenstock Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Unleashes "LIKED U BETTER": Stream

May 23, 2023

Anjimile The King new album new single stream announcement

Anjimile Announces New Album The King, Shares Title Track: Stream

May 23, 2023

Beyonce with Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Team Up on New Version of "America Has a Problem"

May 19, 2023

Dethklok

Dethklok Unveil Expanded Edition of The Dethalbum: Stream

May 19, 2023

OSEES intercepted message new album single video Live at LEVITATION stream watch

OSEES Announce Synth-Pop-Inspired Album Intercepted Message, Share Title Track: Stream

May 19, 2023

Greta Van Fleet new song Sacred the Thread

Greta Van Fleet Pay Homage to Singer's Jumpsuits on New Song "Sacred the Thread": Stream

May 19, 2023

Kaytranada Amine KAYTRAMINÉ 4eva pharrell 2023 album single

Kaytranada and Aminé Drop Joint Album KAYTRAMINÉ: Stream

May 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Joaquin Phoenix to Star in NC-17 Gay Period Piece from Director Todd Haynes

Menu Shop Search Newsletter