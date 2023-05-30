Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Returns After Leave of Absence to Focus on Mental Health

Joe Trohman has announced that he is returning to Fall Out Boy after a five-month leave of absence to focus on his mental health.

“Hey everyone, I’m officially back!” the 38-year-old guitarist wrote in an Instagram post on Monday night. “I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends, and myself.”

Trohman first announced that he would be stepping back from his regular duties with Fall Out Boy on January 18th, the same day the legendary emo outfit announced their eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust. The record debuted in March, and guitar tech Ben Young has been standing in for Trohman during live appearances since then.

“I also want to thank Ben Young for stepping up and filling in on the shows I missed — he is a true gentleman and a scholar,” Tohman wrote, before turning his attention to Fall Out Boy’s upcoming tour dates. “I’m stoked to be back in action and I can’t wait to see everyone on tour this summer!”

Trohman cited “rapidly deteriorating” mental health as his reason for stepping back, and has been candid about his struggles with depression and substance abuse in his podcast, I Hate Myself, and his 2022 memoir, None of This Rocks. In the memoir, Trohman also explained that he wasn’t a huge fan of Fall Out Boy’s 2018 album, Mania, and didn’t participate much in its creation.

Nonetheless, Trohman has affirmed his commitment to Fall Out Boy. When he first stepped back in January, he explained that he takes “great pride” in their new album. Now, he’s just in time to embark on their 2023 tour, which kicks off next month in Chicago. Check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.