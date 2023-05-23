Menu
John 5 and Fender Team Up for “Ghost” Telecaster Signature Model Guitar

“I’ve played Telecasters my whole life and getting to design my own is a dream come true"

john 5 telecaster
John 5, courtesy of Fender
May 23, 2023 | 4:10pm ET

    New Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 has teamed with Fender for the “Ghost” Telecaster artist signature model electric guitar.

    Visually, the all-white axe is a stunner. It features a top-bound alder body with a mirrored chrome pickguard/control plate and a one-piece maple neck finished in a striking Arctic White gloss with red accents.

    All of the specs and appointments are John 5-approved, including the custom neck profile with its 9.50-inch radius fingerboard and narrow tall frets, which provide increased playability.

    Related Video

    Electronically, the guitar is equipped with medium-high gain Dimarzio D Activator humbucking pickups that are designed to replicate the sound of active pickups in a passive format. Additional appointments include deluxe locking tuners and six-saddle Tele bridge with block steel saddles to ensure tuning stability and intonation. A custom white tolex hardshell case with red interior is also included.

    “I’ve played Telecasters my whole life and getting to design my own is a dream come true,” said John 5 via Fender’s press release. “When it came to design, I was inspired by some of Fender’s previous collaborations, but sought to create a model that would be both visually stunning and comfortable to play. Fender helped me design a Telecaster that was different from anything else on the market and the easy-to-play all-white fretboard and unique pickguard is proof of that.

    Along with the guitar, John 5 and Fender have also launched a line of accessories a white leather strap with red suede backing, a 10-foot cable in Artic White with custom molded red ends, and a six-pack of 351 celluloid picks featuring John 5’s logo.

    “The leather strap and cable match the guitar’s white aesthetic and the pick visuals are absolutely killer!” commented the guitarist.

    John 5 on Rob Zombie's reaction to Motley Crue hire
     Editor's Pick
    John 5: Rob Zombie “Wasn’t Psyched, But He Understood” Me Joining Mötley Crüe

    In addition to his current gig in Mötley Crüe, John 5 also was the longtime guitarist for Rob Zombie and played with David Lee Roth.

    The John 5 “Ghost” Telecaster retails for $2,999.99 and can be purchased via Fender’s website. You can see product images of the guitar below.

Artists

