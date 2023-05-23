John 5 and Fender Team Up for “Ghost” Telecaster Signature Model Guitar

New Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 has teamed with Fender for the “Ghost” Telecaster artist signature model electric guitar.

Visually, the all-white axe is a stunner. It features a top-bound alder body with a mirrored chrome pickguard/control plate and a one-piece maple neck finished in a striking Arctic White gloss with red accents.

All of the specs and appointments are John 5-approved, including the custom neck profile with its 9.50-inch radius fingerboard and narrow tall frets, which provide increased playability.

Electronically, the guitar is equipped with medium-high gain Dimarzio D Activator humbucking pickups that are designed to replicate the sound of active pickups in a passive format. Additional appointments include deluxe locking tuners and six-saddle Tele bridge with block steel saddles to ensure tuning stability and intonation. A custom white tolex hardshell case with red interior is also included.

“I’ve played Telecasters my whole life and getting to design my own is a dream come true,” said John 5 via Fender’s press release. “When it came to design, I was inspired by some of Fender’s previous collaborations, but sought to create a model that would be both visually stunning and comfortable to play. Fender helped me design a Telecaster that was different from anything else on the market and the easy-to-play all-white fretboard and unique pickguard is proof of that.

Along with the guitar, John 5 and Fender have also launched a line of accessories a white leather strap with red suede backing, a 10-foot cable in Artic White with custom molded red ends, and a six-pack of 351 celluloid picks featuring John 5’s logo.

“The leather strap and cable match the guitar’s white aesthetic and the pick visuals are absolutely killer!” commented the guitarist.

In addition to his current gig in Mötley Crüe, John 5 also was the longtime guitarist for Rob Zombie and played with David Lee Roth.

The John 5 “Ghost” Telecaster retails for $2,999.99 and can be purchased via Fender’s website. You can see product images of the guitar below.