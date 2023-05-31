Menu
Jon Lovett on Why the Video Game Outer Wilds Makes Him Emotional: The Spark Parade

The meditative odyssey is the podcaster's favorite game of all time

Jon Lovett, photo by Kit Karzen
Consequence Staff
May 31, 2023 | 11:08am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Podcaster and comedian Jon Lovett is an avid gamer who discovered the acclaimed Outer Wilds in the thick of lockdown. The game’s sweet simplicity provided a perfect escape from the bleakness surrounding him, and it quickly became his favorite game of all time.

    Eschewing the violence that is so prevalent in many of the gaming world’s biggest titles, it is a meditative space adventure broken up into 22-minute cycles. The joy of low-stakes exploration struck such a chord with Lovett that he gets emotional when he speaks about his love for Outer Wilds on this episode of The Spark Parade.

    “The only way to experience the story of the game is to play the game,” he says. “It couldn’t work in any other format. It had to be a game, it has to be this thing. And it is a beautiful story.”

    Listen to Jon Lovett chat about Outer Wilds and more in the new episode above. Please also take the time to like, review, and subscribe to The Spark Parade wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Host Adam Unze (The Opus) explores creativity in all its forms on The Spark Parade by asking musicians, artists, comedians, and other creators to share the single cultural work that has most inspired them. Whether it comes from the world of music, film, comedy, visual art, or literature, we all have something that sparks our own creative desires. On The Spark Parade, guests reveal the single piece of art that ignites within them to fire of creation.

