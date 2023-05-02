Jonas Brothers to Play Five Albums a Night on Upcoming Tour

The Jonas Brothers have announced the “Five Albums. One Night. The Tour.” As its title suggests, the ambitious outing will see the band play five albums on each night of the 35-date outing.

After kicking off with a pair of previously announced shows at Yankee Stadium in New York, The Jonas Brothers will then play shows in Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Phoenix, Denver, Baltimore, and beyond. Notably, the itinerary includes an August 25th date at Wrigley Field in Chicago, and a September 9th show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Check out the full schedule below.

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Tuesday, May 9th. Registration is now ongoing through Sunday, May 6th.

The massive gigs come on the heels of Jonas Brothers’ recent Broadway residency, where they played each one of their albums — Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), Happiness Begins (2019) and their forthcoming LP The Album — over five consecutive nights.

Jonas Brothers’ The Album is due out on May 12th.

The Jonas Brothers 2023 Tour Dates:

08/12 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium

08/13 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium

08/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

08/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/27 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

09/01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

09/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

09/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/16 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

09/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

09/22 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/26 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

10/12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/14 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center