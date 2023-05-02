Jonas Brothers to Play Five Albums a Night on Upcoming Tour

The Jonas Brothers have announced the “Five Albums. One Night. The Tour.” As its title suggests, the ambitious outing will see the band play five albums on each night of the 35-date outing.
After kicking off with a pair of previously announced shows at Yankee Stadium in New York, The Jonas Brothers will then play shows in Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Phoenix, Denver, Baltimore, and beyond. Notably, the itinerary includes an August 25th date at Wrigley Field in Chicago, and a September 9th show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Check out the full schedule below.
A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Tuesday, May 9th. Registration is now ongoing through Sunday, May 6th.
Once tickets are on sale, you can also purchase them via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
The massive gigs come on the heels of Jonas Brothers’ recent Broadway residency, where they played each one of their albums — Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), Happiness Begins (2019) and their forthcoming LP The Album — over five consecutive nights.
Jonas Brothers’ The Album is due out on May 12th.
The Jonas Brothers 2023 Tour Dates:
08/12 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
08/13 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
08/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
08/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/27 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
08/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
09/01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
09/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
09/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/16 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
09/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*
09/22 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/26 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
09/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
10/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
10/12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/14 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center