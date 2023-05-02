Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jonas Brothers to Play Five Albums a Night on Upcoming Tour

The 35-date outing kicks off in August

Advertisement
The Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
May 2, 2023 | 10:37am ET

    The Jonas Brothers have announced the “Five Albums. One Night. The Tour.” As its title suggests, the ambitious outing will see the band play five albums on each night of the 35-date outing.

    After kicking off with a pair of previously announced shows at Yankee Stadium in New York, The Jonas Brothers will then play shows in Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Phoenix, Denver, Baltimore, and beyond. Notably, the itinerary includes an August 25th date at Wrigley Field in Chicago, and a September 9th show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Check out the full schedule below.

    A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Tuesday, May 9th. Registration is now ongoing through Sunday, May 6th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also purchase them via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    The massive gigs come on the heels of Jonas Brothers’ recent Broadway residency, where they played each one of their albums — Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), Happiness Begins (2019) and their forthcoming LP The Album — over five consecutive nights.

    Jonas Brothers’ The Album is due out on May 12th.

    The Jonas Brothers 2023 Tour Dates:

    08/12 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
    08/13 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
    08/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    08/17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    08/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    08/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    08/27 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    08/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
    09/01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
    09/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    09/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
    09/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    09/14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    09/16 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
    09/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*
    09/22 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    09/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    09/26 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    09/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    10/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    10/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    10/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
    10/12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    10/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    10/14 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Lamb of God summer 2023 tour

Lamb of God Announce Summer 2023 Headlining US Tour Dates

May 2, 2023

claud new album supermodels every fucking time stream

Claud Announces New Album Supermodels, Shares "Every Fucking Time": Stream

May 2, 2023

Old Dominion tickets tour 2023 No Bad Vibes how to buy seats dates country music stagecoach

How to Get Tickets to Old Dominion's 2023 Tour

May 1, 2023

aerosmith tickets 2023 2024 peace out farewell final tour steven tyler joe perry onsale presale

How to Get Tickets to Aerosmith's 2023-2024 Farewell Tour

May 1, 2023

ray lamontagne 2023 north american tour dates tickets

Ray LaMontagne Announces 2023 Tour

May 1, 2023

killer mike 2023 north american tour dates schedule tickets

Killer Mike Announces Summer 2023 Tour

May 1, 2023

ann wilson tour

Heart's Ann Wilson Announces Summer 2023 North American Tour

May 1, 2023

weyes blood 2023 dates tour live music indie rock alternative news

Weyes Blood Announces New Tour Dates in US and Europe [Updated]

May 1, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jonas Brothers to Play Five Albums a Night on Upcoming Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter