Joni Mitchell Announces Newport Folk Festival Live Album

Her surprise appearance at the 2022 festival marked her first live performance in 20 years

Joni Mitchell, photo by Carlin Stiehl via Getty Images
May 11, 2023 | 11:09am ET

    Joni Mitchell has officially announced At Newport, a live album immortalizing her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival. The project arrives on streaming services, CD, and 2xLP on July 28th.

    Mitchell’s first live performance in 20 years came during Brandi Carlile’s set at the festival, so it’s only fair that Carlile would co-produce the live album with Mitchell herself. Phil and Tim Hanseroth, Wynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford, Celisse, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius, and Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes also performed with the artists during the set, which featured Mitchell classics like “Big Yellow Taxi,” “A Case Of You,” and “Both Sides Now.” Mitchell even performed a solo instrumental version of “Just Like This Train” on guitar.

    At Newport also features liner notes from Cameron Crowe, who contextualizes Mitchell’s set — which followed a brain aneurysm she suffered in 2015 — with the earnest prose we’ve come to know from the writer/filmmaker. “Mitchell emerged from the side of the stage, swaying smoothly, in fine summer-style with beret and sunglasses,” he writes. “Within minutes, the news had rocketed around the globe. Mitchell was back, sparkling with enthusiasm, delivering a tender and passionate set of 13 songs, ending with a joyful sing-along of ‘The Circle Game.’”

    Related Video

    Pre-orders for At Newport are ongoing. Ahead of its release, Mitchell has shared the live version of “Both Sides Now,” which you can check out below.

    Mitchell will continue her live comeback this summer when she performs at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington on June 10th. Remaining tickets to the gig are on sale now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    At Newport Artwork:

    joni mitchell at newport newport folk festival live album artwork

    At Newport Tracklist:
    CD
    01. Introduction by Brandi Carlile
    02. Big Yellow Taxi
    03. A Case of You
    04. Amelia
    05. Both Sides Now
    06. Just Like This Train
    07. Summertime
    08. Carey
    09. Help Me – Celisse
    10. Come in From the Cold
    11. Shine
    12. The Circle Game

    2xLP
    Side 1
    01. Introduction by Brandi Carlile
    02. Big Yellow Taxi
    03. A Case Of You
    04. Amelia

    Side 2
    01. Both Sides Now
    02. Just Like This Train
    03. Summertime

    Side 3
    01. Carey
    02. Help Me
    03. Come in From the Cold

    Side 4
    01. Shine
    02. The Circle Game

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

