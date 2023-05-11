Joni Mitchell Announces Newport Folk Festival Live Album

Joni Mitchell has officially announced At Newport, a live album immortalizing her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival. The project arrives on streaming services, CD, and 2xLP on July 28th.

Mitchell’s first live performance in 20 years came during Brandi Carlile’s set at the festival, so it’s only fair that Carlile would co-produce the live album with Mitchell herself. Phil and Tim Hanseroth, Wynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford, Celisse, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius, and Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes also performed with the artists during the set, which featured Mitchell classics like “Big Yellow Taxi,” “A Case Of You,” and “Both Sides Now.” Mitchell even performed a solo instrumental version of “Just Like This Train” on guitar.

At Newport also features liner notes from Cameron Crowe, who contextualizes Mitchell’s set — which followed a brain aneurysm she suffered in 2015 — with the earnest prose we’ve come to know from the writer/filmmaker. “Mitchell emerged from the side of the stage, swaying smoothly, in fine summer-style with beret and sunglasses,” he writes. “Within minutes, the news had rocketed around the globe. Mitchell was back, sparkling with enthusiasm, delivering a tender and passionate set of 13 songs, ending with a joyful sing-along of ‘The Circle Game.’”

Advertisement

Related Video

Pre-orders for At Newport are ongoing. Ahead of its release, Mitchell has shared the live version of “Both Sides Now,” which you can check out below.

Mitchell will continue her live comeback this summer when she performs at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington on June 10th. Remaining tickets to the gig are on sale now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

At Newport Artwork:

At Newport Tracklist:

CD

01. Introduction by Brandi Carlile

02. Big Yellow Taxi

03. A Case of You

04. Amelia

05. Both Sides Now

06. Just Like This Train

07. Summertime

08. Carey

09. Help Me – Celisse

10. Come in From the Cold

11. Shine

12. The Circle Game

Advertisement

2xLP

Side 1

01. Introduction by Brandi Carlile

02. Big Yellow Taxi

03. A Case Of You

04. Amelia

Side 2

01. Both Sides Now

02. Just Like This Train

03. Summertime

Side 3

01. Carey

02. Help Me

03. Come in From the Cold

Side 4

01. Shine

02. The Circle Game