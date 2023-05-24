Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Fan Chant: Joohoney of Monsta X on Expelling Darkness with Solo Project LIGHTS

The rapper and producer's first mini-album is all about balance

Advertisement
joohoney lights fan chant
JOOHONEY, photo courtesy of Starship Entertainment
Mary Siroky
Follow
May 24, 2023 | 2:02pm ET

    Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!

    Joohoney of Monsta X is a bit of a night owl, which is good news for him, considering the fact that we log onto Zoom around 11pm in Seoul to discuss his new album, LIGHTS. It’s the rapper and producer’s first solo mini-album, and he’s visibly brimming with excitement, his blonde hair tucked under a black cap.

    Monsta X’s fans,  MONBEBE, know that a bright and talkative disposition is usually Joohoney’s conversational baseline. With this solo project, though, he took a slightly different direction than some might have expected, leaving just as much room in the album for darkness as he did for light. “When everything is dark, light becomes very obvious in the contrast,” he explains.

    Advertisement

    Stream the project below, and read on for the complete Q+A with Joohoney.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

water from your eyes everyone's crushed cosigns cosign artist of the month interview

CoSign: Water from Your Eyes Take Fun Seriously

May 24, 2023

boston calling 10 years anniversary 10th music festival brian appel noah kahan

Boston Calling: 10 Years of Making New England a Music Festival Destination

May 22, 2023

tomorrow x together hueningkai

You Can Count on TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Hueningkai

May 19, 2023

taehyun solo cover header

All TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun Needs Are His Bandmates and MOA

May 18, 2023

psy summer swag

Fan Chant: PSY Talks Bringing His 'Summer Swag' to Disney+, K-Pop's Global Growth, and More

May 17, 2023

Richie Faulkner Elegant Weapons interview

Richie Faulkner Talks Recovery from Heart Surgery, New Band Elegant Weapons, and Judas Priest Plans

May 17, 2023

beomgyu tomorrow x together cover header

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Beomgyu Is Finding Joy Everywhere

May 17, 2023

Hannah Gadsby Interview Something Special

Hannah Gadsby Wants to Keep You Guessing

May 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fan Chant: Joohoney of Monsta X on Expelling Darkness with Solo Project LIGHTS

Menu Shop Search Newsletter