Fan Chant: Joohoney of Monsta X on Expelling Darkness with Solo Project LIGHTS

Joohoney of Monsta X is a bit of a night owl, which is good news for him, considering the fact that we log onto Zoom around 11pm in Seoul to discuss his new album, LIGHTS. It’s the rapper and producer’s first solo mini-album, and he’s visibly brimming with excitement, his blonde hair tucked under a black cap.

Monsta X’s fans, MONBEBE, know that a bright and talkative disposition is usually Joohoney’s conversational baseline. With this solo project, though, he took a slightly different direction than some might have expected, leaving just as much room in the album for darkness as he did for light. “When everything is dark, light becomes very obvious in the contrast,” he explains.

Stream the project below, and read on for the complete Q+A with Joohoney.