Jorja Smith Details New Album falling or flying

Arriving this September

Jorja Smith, photo courtesy of the artist
May 18, 2023 | 10:42am ET

    Jorja Smith has confirmed her long-awaited sophomore album. It’s called falling or flying, and it’s slated for release on September 29th via FAMM.

    Blending elements of jazz, R&B, and funky house music, falling or flying touches on topics like breakups, old friendships, and looking inwards towards yourself. Smith gratefully took the early stages of the pandemic as an opportunity to slow down and re-connect with herself, and the result promises to be her deepest and most mature work yet.

    “I don’t slow down enough,” Smith said in a statement. “This album is like my brain. There’s always so much going on but each song is definitely a standstill moment… This is the first time I’m putting stuff out there that I can connect with right now.”

    Pre-orders for physical copies of falling or flying are ongoing. Additionally, Smith has announced a handful of album launch shows across the UK; tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. BST (5:00 a.m. ET) via Smith’s website. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at Viagogo.

    See the artwork for falling or flying and Smith’s album release show schedule below.

    Last month, Smith shared the single “Try Me.” Back in 2022, she made guest appearances on FKA twigs’ CAPRISONGS and Burna Boy’s Love, Damini.

    falling or flying Artwork:

    jorja smith falling or flying new album r&b pop music news artwork listen

    Jorja Smith 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/28 – Kingston, UK @ Pryzm
    09/30 – Nottingham, UK @ Level
    10/04 – London, UK @ Outernet
    10/09 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

