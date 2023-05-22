Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jude Law Wore Perfume Smelling of “Blood, Fecal Matter, and Sweat” While Playing Henry VIII

"I thought it would have a great impact if I smelt awful"

Advertisement
jude law poop perfume henry viii firebrand
Jude Law, photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney
Follow
May 22, 2023 | 1:43pm ET

    Jude Law caused quite a stink on the set of his upcoming film Firebrand by wearing a custom poop-scented perfume to recreate Henry VIII’s supposed stench.

    “I read several interesting accounts that you could smell Henry three rooms away. His leg was rotting so badly,” Law said during a press conference for the movie at Cannes Film Festival (via Variety). “He hid it with rose oil. I thought it would have a great impact if I smelt awful.”

    For the sake of authenticity, Law sought out a perfume specialist and tried to reproduce the former King of England’s odor, which partially emanated from the leg ulcers he suffered in his final years. “She makes wonderful scents, and she also makes awful scents. She somehow came up with this extraordinary variety of blood, fecal matter, and sweat.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Though Law initially “used it very subtly,” he eventually went overboard, and “it became a spray-fest.” The film’s director Karim Aïnouz confirmed how awful it smelled, saying it was “just horrible” when Law walked on set.

    Firebrand is based on Elizabeth Fremantle’s 2013 novel Queen’s Gambit. Alicia Vikander stars opposite Law as Katherine Parr, the sixth and final wife of Henry VIII. The film debuted at Cannes on Sunday to an eight-minute standing ovation.

    Law also went method while recently playing Captain Hook in Peter Pan and Wendy by never breaking character during filming and acting “really scary and mean” toward the child actors. To make up for it, he rented out an ice cream van once the production was over and drove it on set.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

ray stevenson obituary dead died film tv news actor

Ray Stevenson, Thor and Three Musketeers Actor, Dead at 58

May 22, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger fubar podcast interview Kyle meredith

Arnold Schwarzenegger on His First TV Series and ‘80s Action Heroes

May 22, 2023

Little Mermaid Review Live Action

The Little Mermaid Review: A Story About Mermaids and Magic Doesn't Need a Grounded Touch

May 22, 2023

Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Pete Seeger

Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan Biopic

May 19, 2023

Master Gardener Review Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader's Master Gardener Treads Very Familiar Soil: Review

May 19, 2023

Sean Penn AI Human obscenity bankers guild writers guild strike AMPTP

Sean Penn: Hollywood Studios Embracing AI Is "Human Obscenity"

May 19, 2023

Fast And Furious Movies Ranked

Every Fast and Furious Movie Ranked by Least Family to Most Family

May 19, 2023

Willow Review Disney Plus

Disney Purging a Bevy of Series and Movies from Disney+ and Hulu

May 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jude Law Wore Perfume Smelling of "Blood, Fecal Matter, and Sweat" While Playing Henry VIII

Menu Shop Search Newsletter