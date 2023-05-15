FX’s Justified sequel series City Primeval has offered a brief glimpse of Timothy Olyphant’s return as gunslinging U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in a newly revealed teaser trailer. The first two episodes of the series premieres on July 18th.

The teaser features Raylan’s signature hat tumbling across the streets of Detroit before Givens shows up and nonchalantly stops traffic to retrieve it. After dusting the hat off, he stylishly puts it back on, ready to take on the world. Watch the clip below.

City Primeval is based on Elmore Leonard’s novel of the same name. It picks up 10 years after the original show ended, and finds Givens having moved out of the hollers of Kentucky to Miami to help raise his 15-year-old daughter (played by Olyphant’s real-life offspring Vivian).

Per the official logline, “a chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway” brings Givens to Detroit, where he “crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well.”

Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) plays Mansell, with Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) portraying Wilder. Original Justified creator Graham Yost is back as an executive producer, with first-run writers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner serving as the showrunners. Quentin Tarantino was previously rumored to direct one or two episodes of the show.

The original Justified series was based on Leonard’s novel Fire in the Hole and ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2015. It was nominated for eight Emmys and took home two trophies.